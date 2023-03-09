Let the news come to you

The 2023 Legislature has made it to the session’s halfway point. For those who spend their time at the Capitol, it means marathon days, intense rhetoric, and heightened tempers.

We went into this session laser-focused on an agenda that supports Montana families, like cutting property taxes for Montana working families, investing in housing Montanans can afford, ensuring parents can find and afford child care, strengthening health care to keep nursing homes open, and ensuring that people can see a doctor when they need to.

Unfortunately, Montana Republicans have lost sight of the problems their constituents elected them to solve. They spent the first half of this legislative session blowing through $1 billion in irresponsible tax handouts to the wealthy and wasting time attacking women, the LGBTQ+ community, doctors, nurses, teachers, and librarians. They are even going after Montana business owners.

Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, is the Minority Leader in the Montana House of Representatives. Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, is the Minority Leader in the Montana Senate.

