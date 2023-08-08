Let the news come to you

As I meet with Montanans in every corner of our state, I hear the same concern often –taxes are too high. And they’re right. Taxes are too high and need to be reined in.

Two years ago, we enacted a fiscally responsible budget, and as a result, the State of Montana today has a historic budget surplus. Ultimately, that means you overpaid your taxes, and we’re giving it back to you.

When we released our Budget for Montana Families last November, we again held the line on spending, and we focused on providing hardworking Montanans with meaningful income and property tax relief.

Greg Gianforte is the 25th governor of the State of Montana.

