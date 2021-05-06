The Custer Gallatin National Forest proposes to log and otherwise treat more than 16,000 acres across 40,000 acres as part of its South Plateau project near West Yellowstone, Montana.
Ostensibly, the Forest Service claims the logging will improve forest health and reduce fire risk. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The Forest Service notes that lodgepole pine forests near West Yellowstone “might” be susceptible to bark beetles, and of course, at some point, they might burn.
Logging forests because there is a “chance” they might suffer from some natural mortality would be somewhat akin to killing someone because they “might” get a heart attack.
And just like with a heart attack which may never come, any of these natural processes from wildfire to bark beetles may not affect the forests for hundreds of years. Rather than allow natural processes to select which trees are more resistant to beetles and/or fires, they will preemptively kill the trees with chainsaws.
Worse, what the agency refuses to admit to the public is there is good scientific evidence that the chainsaw medicine the Forest Service proposes will reduce the forest’s health and may enhance fire spread.
Numerous new studies find that logging increases the amount of fine fuels that sustains fires, and while forest openings can increase wind and thus fire spread.
The Forest Service obsession with precluding natural mortality fails to acknowledge that the second greatest biodiversity in our forests is located in the snag forests killed by high severity fires and bark beetles. Some researchers consider bark beetles to be “keystone” species in that they create habitat used by many other species. Same for high severity fires.
In other words, if you are truly concerned about healthy forest ecosystems, you would embrace such natural mortality events like bark beetles or wildfire not attempt to preempt such processes.
In the aftermath of a high severity fire, there are more native bees, more bats, more birds, more small rodents, more fish if the trees fall into streams, more flowers, and so forth.
In the age of climate change, dead and living trees store carbon. Even burnt trees store far more carbon than logged forests. Logging and processing release most of the carbon stored in forests, which is why recent research concludes that timber harvest is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon than all the cars, trucks, and planes.
Thinning the forest does not preclude large fires, rather high severity blazes are controlled by climate and weather conditions. For instance, the 1988 Yellowstone fires were not controlled by the presence of more than 10,000 firefighters, but snowfall on Sept. 11 finally halted the fires.
The South Plateau proposal calls for 57 miles of “temporary” roads, a euphemism the agency uses all the time to suggest that a temporary road somehow has fewer ecological impacts than a permanent road.
Nevertheless, when such roads are open, they have the same effect as a permanent road. This includes displacement of sensitive species like grizzlies and elk, the spread of weeds, sedimentation into streams, while the sidecut of hillsides affects subsurface water flows.
Incidentally, most wildfires are started along roads, so increasing the roads’ mileage only enhances the chance of a new fire.
The way to protect homes is to promote fire-safe policies around homes and limit subdivisions in the wildlands interface, not by degrading our forest ecosystems with logging.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published several books on fire ecology issues.