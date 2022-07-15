In these polarizing times, it’s not easy to find issues that virtually all Montanans can agree on. But here’s one that’s indisputable — we Montanans love our rivers. We love to fish them, paddle them, swim in them, hunt along them, search for agates on their gravel bars, and just sit on their banks and immerse ourselves in their indescribable beauty.
That’s why it’s so perplexing that at a recent hearing before a Senate subcommittee that took place on June 7, Sen. Steve Daines chose not to speak in favor of a made-in-Montana bill that would forever protect a treasure trove of our most cherished rivers.
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA), sponsored by Senator Jon Tester, would add 20 rivers and 385 river miles in the upper Missouri and Yellowstone river systems to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. Among the storied rivers that would gain protection are the Boulder, Gallatin, Madison, Smith, and Yellowstone. When it passes, the MHLA will double the number of permanently protected river miles in Montana.
Conceived in Montana over a half-century ago, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act protects rivers from any federally permitted activities that would harm their free-flow, clean water, and outstandingly remarkable values. So, if a new hydropower dam is proposed on a river, as was the case on East Rosebud Creek just over a decade ago, it wouldn’t be allowed if that river was designated as Wild and Scenic. Likewise, if a new mine is proposed on federal lands within a Wild and Scenic River corridor, it wouldn’t be allowed to proceed if it would degrade the river’s water quality or special values.
The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act has no impact on private property rights, including valid existing water rights, or state permitted activities like wastewater discharge permits.
In his testimony before the Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining, Sen. Daines cited a handful of groups that oppose the MHLA, and a letter stating that 170 unidentified people signed a petition opposing Wild and Scenic designation for the upper Yellowstone River. He said the bill wasn’t properly vetted and lacked sufficient support in the communities closest to the rivers that are being proposed for protection.
But the fact is the MHLA has been vetted perhaps more than any public lands bill in Montana’s recent history. The bill is the product of hundreds of meetings that were held in communities across the state over the past 12 years. That’s why it’s been endorsed by dozens of conservation and recreation groups, the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, four county commissions, three chambers of commerce, the biggest mining company in the state (Sibanye-Stillwater Mining Company), and the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, which represents ten tribes in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. That’s also why 3,300 Montana residents have endorsed the MHLA, nearly 20 times the number of people that signed a petition opposing it.
As testament to the overwhelming support that exists for this bill, a recent bipartisan public opinion poll commissioned by the University of Montana found nearly 80% of Montanans support the MHLA, including supermajorities of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents from every region in the state.
Fortunately, it’s not too late for Sen. Daines to lend his support to the MHLA so it can be signed into law by the time Congress adjourns in December. That is what most Montanans clearly want and what Montana’s rivers clearly deserve. As a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, through which the MHLA must pass, Sen. Daines is perfectly positioned to make it happen.