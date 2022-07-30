Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Last week, a major milestone — nearly 20 years in the making — for the broadly supported Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) was reached. The BCSA finally received a markup in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (SENR) thanks to Sen. Tester’s continued championing of this Montana-made legislation. What should have been a cause for celebration in hopes of passage to the Senate floor was quickly doused by Montana’s junior Sen. Steve Daines with his vote of “no,” despite his own admission of support for the bill.

Polling released this spring by the University of Montana showed a record number 83% of Montanans support the BCSA, which would provide needed forest restoration work and timber jobs, create an insurance policy for the storied Blackfoot River with wilderness protections to headwaters streams such as Monture Creek and the North Fork of the Blackfoot, and pave the way for additional recreational uses on Forest Service land, bolstering the local recreational economy.

In that same polling, just 6% of respondents supported eliminating protections from wilderness study areas, which is exactly what Sen. Daines wants to do to over 100,000 acres of Montana’s public lands currently designated as wilderness study areas. During last week’s SENR hearing Sen. Daines stated that he supports the BCSA yet intends to withhold his support unless his own wilderness study area release bill is allowed to advance with it. In 2017 Sen. Daines released a similar WSA release bill that was roundly objected by Montanans.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.

Tags

Recommended for you