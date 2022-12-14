Let the news come to you

I’m not a pro-marijuana guy. I voted against Montana’s adult-use cannabis initiative (I-190) in the 2020 election. However, since Montanans approved the initiative and recreational marijuana has taken effect in our state, I’ve been committed to following the will of the voters and making sure our new system works safely and effectively.

One of the biggest barriers to that objective is outdated federal law that causes problems for states that have legalized cannabis. In America, our system of government works best when federal and state policy are aligned and work toward common purpose. The fact that federal law, since 1970, still classifies cannabis in league with heroin and cocaine is emblematic of misalignment with Montana law.

The good news for Montana and the nation is that we have forward-looking federal lawmakers like Steve Daines serving in the U.S. Senate. He understands why and how federal and state cannabis policy are misaligned. Sen. Daines’s co-sponsorship of the landmark SAFE Banking Act to reform and modernize America’s unworkable cannabis banking laws is reportedly advancing in the U.S. Senate. There, it has languished despite passing the U.S. House of Representatives seven times.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, represents Senate District 43 and is the incoming President of the Montana Senate. In 2021, he was appointed chairman of the Select Committee on Marijuana Law.

