Guest column: Cycling groups teach bike skills and life skills By Heidi Makoutz and Melissa Cronin Guest columnists Jul 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to Women’s Sports Foundation’s study Go out and Play: Youth Sports in America, girls are two times more likely than boys to stop participating in sports by age 14. Why is that? Girls are every bit as good at athletics as boys, and team dynamics as well as the confidence and self-esteem gained through sport are invaluable. Yet, each year we watch girls stop signing up for spring soccer, or the climbing team, or lacrosse. Bikes that were once used daily attract more dust than fresh mud.Adolescents and teens are dealing with a host of changes, from increased hormones, body changes, emotional rollercoasters and more. We all know the feelings and benefits we get after a soccer game, day of skiing, or even just a walk around the block. Any bad day can be easily cured with a little sweat and time moving our bodies with our friends.We are doing what we can as women and coaches to keep teen gals getting after it outdoors and realizing the potential their bodies hold, because as they grow into women they can continue to benefit from a group to find joy and freedom on a bike. To keep girls active in sports and riding bikes we developed Team S.H.R.E.D (So Happy to Ride Every Day) at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center this summer, established the Bozeman Pedal Project in 2013, and grow and foster girls’ participation in NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association).Cycling is a life-long sport that is easy on your joints, offers a broad range of intensity, and is a great way to move through the mountains and valleys surrounding Bozeman. Unfortunately, just twenty percent of all mountain bikers nationwide are women. We are proud that ridership is closer to equal in the Gallatin Valley — and we’d like to see even more gals cycling on roads and trails. Team S.H.R.E.D is an opportunity to encourage girls who already mountain bike to stay engaged during those tough teenage years, and offers new riders a safe, supportive, nurturing space to branch out and explore a new sport. The Bozeman Pedal Project works toward engaging women of all ages in cycling through weekly, organized mountain bike rides and road cycling rides.We are also eager to incorporate not just “bike skills” like climbing and descending, cornering, and small drops…but also “life skills” like decision making, the power of choice, and the importance of team. The teenage years are scary and uncertain, and having shared experiences on the S.H.R.E.D team can build broader support systems when gals need them the most. With the Bozeman Pedal Project, we are forging life-long friendships both on and off the bike.Leaning into our individual power and ability through moving our bodies in nature is core to our coaching philosophy. Helping girls bridge the gap between childhood and adulthood with participation in sport will positively impact their lives for decades to come. For example, if teenage girls engage in as little as four hours of exercise each week, their chances of breast cancer are reduced by 60%. Additionally, girls in sports are less likely to experience an unintended pregnancy, a much lower rate of depression, and report a more positive body image and psychological well-being.Crosscut is offering several girls-only mountain bike clinics and camps all summer, and the Bozeman Pedal Project offers organized road rides on Monday nights, and mountain bike rides on Wednesday evenings. We hope to see more and more gals cycling — for life. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Heidi Makoutz is the Team S.H.R.E.D. coach for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Melissa Cronin is one of the founders of the Bozeman Pedal Project. Both are from Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bike Cycling Mountain Bike Sport Bozeman Pedal Project Skill Life Skills Recommended for you More from this section Former Bobcat skier Kris Shampeny named Montana State's new alpine head coach Posted: July 22, 2021 Bandits rout Livingston in district opener Posted: July 22, 2021 Belgrade Bandits begin district tournament with convincing win Posted: July 22, 2021 Guest column: Eroding public schools' role as the great equalizer Posted: July 22, 2021 Rodeo has 'best year ever' Posted: July 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back