It’s no secret that the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) is a hotspot for wildlife. It’s one reason so many people are moving to and visiting the Gallatin Valley. From high alpine tundra to riparian river bottoms, the GYE contains habitat for a wide range of iconic species, such as elk, bears, wolverines, and cutthroat trout.
But what makes the GYE truly special is that it is one of the few places in the lower 48 states where these diverse habitats remain largely connected to one another. This habitat connectivity creates a rich tapestry capable of supporting wide-ranging species. Because the GYE is largely intact and free from intensive human development, species are able to move freely to access the resources they need to survive and thrive on a daily and seasonal basis.
And while Yellowstone National Park gets most of the attention for wildlife habitat, the surrounding national forests play an important and often under-appreciated role in facilitating species movement. Whether it’s all the raptors that fly down the Bridger Range, or the thousands of elk that migrate in and out of Yellowstone each year, the GYE’s national forests contain crucial movement corridors for many species. As our population continues to grow — and new homes, roads, and other development create additional barriers for wildlife movement on private land — the importance of our local national forests for habitat connectivity will only increase.
That’s why the Custer Gallatin National Forest north of Yellowstone National Park worked with the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, a Bozeman-based nonprofit organization, to develop a cutting-edge habitat connectivity model that mapped potential movement corridors for a wide range of species. The resulting maps were used to designate “key linkage areas” for wildlife movement on the west side of the Bridger Mountains and a portion of the Gallatin Range in the national forest’s recently revised Land Management Plan.
These linkage areas will be managed to limit human-caused disturbance that would otherwise interfere with wildlife movement. They not only allow species to move within the GYE, but also create a bridge to intact habitat to the north, near Glacier National Park and into Canada. Importantly, the plan also includes goals for working with federal, state, and local government partners to advance habitat connectivity.
The Custer Gallatin’s collaborative approach to integrating habitat connectivity science into land management planning serves as a model for other national forests. And because these connectivity models can be developed at regional scales, the U.S. Forest Service can now promote coordinated planning and management across multiple national forests and surrounding lands.
The recent release of the Custer Gallatin’s revised plan is very timely, given the unprecedented need and opportunity to collaboratively maintain and restore habitat connectivity throughout the region. The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides billions of dollars for collaborative projects that can benefit habitat connectivity, including funding for cross-boundary ecosystem restoration and structures to allow wildlife to safely cross roads. State and local governments are also beginning to devote more attention to the issue of habitat fragmentation. For instance, Gallatin County’s 2021 Growth Policy seeks to minimize habitat fragmentation and address barriers, especially in key fish and wildlife movement areas.
As development and climate change increasingly alter the GYE, it is more important than ever to enable wildlife to safely move in response to these changes. Let’s build upon successful partnerships and planning efforts as we work across boundaries to connect—and reconnect—our ecosystems. Let’s create a future in which humans and wildlife alike can thrive on this iconic landscape we are so fortunate to call home.