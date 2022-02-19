Like many, I love Bozeman because of its nearby opportunities for ice climbing, skiing, snowmobiling, and more, and the new Custer Gallatin National Forest plan is good news for everybody who loves to play in the snow.
It uses a variety of management designations to preserve access for all types of winter recreationists, thoughtfully manages the busiest parts of our wild backyard, and protects opportunities for adventure, solitude, and the wilderness experience that so many forest visitors value.
Crucially, to meet the needs of diverse users and protect natural values, the plan includes more nuance than we’ve seen before in public land management.
Traditional designations like recommended wilderness remain a valuable tool in the Forest Service’s toolbox and the new forest plan includes important wilderness recommendations for the heart of the Gallatin Range, among other places. It also includes a number of backcountry areas, which provide remote, semi-primitive recreation opportunities. New development isn’t allowed in backcountry areas, nor is commercial logging, but motorized and mechanized recreation may be allowed, depending on the area. This is an important tool to protect wilderness experiences and undeveloped areas while allowing established motorized and mechanized recreation to continue.
The plan also designates several recreation emphasis areas. As the name suggests, these are frequently visited places that offer a variety of recreation opportunities and are accessible to a wide range of users.
Hyalite Canyon is one example.
Hyalite is a place where you might go sledding at the reservoir with what seems to be half of Bozeman and then spend hours cross-country skiing or ice climbing without seeing another soul. In the forest plan, the Forest Service has committed to improving and increasing recreation resources in the lower, more developed reaches of Hyalite while maintaining the lesser-traveled upper reaches as they are today in order to continue to provide opportunities for a wide range of recreation uses.
South Cottonwood — Hyalite’s quieter neighbor — is protected as a non-motorized Backcountry Area in the new plan, which will keep the area as it is today for decades to come. For those who seek more remote backcountry adventures, or love quiet winter nights at the Fox Creek Cabin, the South Cottonwood Backcountry Area will remain a close-to-home refuge from the bustle of town life. It’s a fitting tribute to the basin capped by a peak named in memory of Bozeman’s legendary adventurer, Alex Lowe.
The new plan also maintains snowmobile access in all of the places where people currently ride — so whether you like tooling around in Little Bear and Goose Creek, threading through the burn in Storm Castle, or riding the Big Sky Snowmobile Trail, you’ll be able to continue to do so under the new plan.
I recently spent a few days skiing across part of the Gallatin Range, staying at Forest Service cabins along the way. As I traveled from South Cottonwood, through Hyalite, Sourdough and Bear Canyon, and finally into Goose Creek, I reflected on the new forest plan and what it means for these places. From snowmobiling to skate skiing, ice climbing to ice fishing, there are a lot of ways people enjoy the forest in winter and we’re all sharing the landscape with an impressive array of wildlife species. The new plan recognizes this and provides a management framework under which wildlife, and recreation, will continue to thrive.
The forest plan is something to celebrate, but we’re not done yet. Now, we need Congress to act on the Forest Service’s recommendations and pass legislation that cements the protections and balance envisioned in this forest plan. It’s the best way to protect what all winter recreationists — skiers, climbers, snowmobilers, snowshoers, sledders, anglers, and more — love about our backyard.