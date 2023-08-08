Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Just like clockwork, the annual review of the wolf hunting and trapping regulations has brought an onslaught of rhetoric from those with a predator preservation mindset. These groups often like to say Montana Fish Wildlife, and Parks chooses to side with those supportive of consumptive use of wildlife and shuns those who don’t. Even if there was any truth to that statement, who would blame them? Regardless of how FWP attempts to appease these folks there is ALWAYS frivolous litigation or baseless criticism that follows. Not quite a year ago, one of these groups even chose to ostracize one of the most respected wolf biologists of our time because his recommendations were based on scientific evidence instead of social concern. Oddly enough, these folks love to use the buzz phrase “follow the science”.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is tasked with the impossible: Managing wildlife to satisfy the needs of both ends of the spectrum, as well as everyone in between. To do so, they attempt to utilize the best applicable science over a broad range of plants and animals. Wholistic management of ecosystems is the goal. Rarely is that goal achieved though. Take one piece from the puzzle and it creates a chain reaction of management issues. Current legislative intent regarding wolves in Montana is to gradually reduce population numbers until we reach a healthy, sustainable population. Some folks aren’t a fan of the idea.

I struggle to believe this day in age there are people out there who are perfectly fine with the concept that predators on the landscape strengthen herds of prey species by keeping their numbers in check, yet these same individuals fail to see the exact science pertains to the predator as well. How folks don’t recognize their own hypocrisy escapes me.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Chris Morgan is VP West for the Montana Trapper’s Association

Tags

Recommended for you