The 2015 Cottonwood Environmental Law Center v U.S. Forest Service decision in the Ninth Circuit Court represents a major step backwards for forest management in the western states and has proven detrimental to habitat, wildlife and people. Since the decision, there has been a bipartisan consensus that the new interpretation of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) created by the court, only applicable in the western states, was incorrect. This is evidenced by efforts of both the Obama and Trump administrations to overturn it, and a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in 2022. Both Montana U.S. Senators, one a Republican and the other a Democrat, support fixing the Cottonwood decision.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) recognizes the importance of environmental review of proposed forest management projects, including National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews and consultation with the Fish and Wildlife Service under the ESA. The standard reviews are thorough and can take years to complete within the bureaucratic system. However, the Cottonwood decision creates a never-ending loop where lawyers can slow down or stop projects that already completed ESA consultation each time there is a shred of new information, much of which is redundant or irrelevant but still used to stop the process. The result is management paralysis, resulting in degraded forest habitats and an increased risk of catastrophic wildfire.
The irony is that non-management of federal forests through a judicial interpretation of the ESA has devastating impacts on wildlife, including endangered species the ESA is intended to protect. In April of 2022, the Hermit’s Peak Fire in New Mexico began as a prescribed fire that got out of control. The Forest Service’s Wildfire Review Report noted that pre-treatment was delayed by a Cottonwood-related injunction. A thinned project area would have had lower wildfire risk. The subsequent 341,000-acre fire destroyed habitat for the threatened Mexican spotted owls, elk and virtually all wildlife in the area.
Blake Henning is the chief conservation officer for Missoula-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Since 1984, it conserved or enhanced more than 8.6 million acres of habitat for elk, mule deer, moose, black bears, pronghorn antelope and other wildlife.