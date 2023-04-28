Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In 2015, the Bozeman-based Cottonwood Environmental Law Center won a major Endangered Species Act lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that required the Forest Service to reanalyze the environmental impacts of implementing several forest plans across Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Depending on who you talk to in the world of forest management, the “Cottonwood decision” is either a four-letter word or a sign of integrity.

As a former Forest Service employee that worked in the timber department for the Flathead National Forest, it is disheartening to watch Sen. Daines lead a campaign against science-based forest management. After Cottonwood won the lawsuit, Sen. Daines started calling Cottonwood members radical environmentalists that file frivolous lawsuits. Lawyers that file frivolous lawsuits are sanctioned. In the Cottonwood decision, the Supreme Court denied the Forest Service’s petition to rehear the decisions from the district court and Ninth Circuit. I have asked Sen. Daines to invite me to testify before Congress about the Cottonwood Decision, but he refuses. I have asked the Forest Service to meet about the Cottonwood decision, but they refuse. The public deserves better.

Sen. Daines has failed to tell the public that the Cottonwood decision helped clean up corruption at the highest levels of the Department of the Interior. In 2007, the Interior Department’s Inspector General found that a high-ranking official in the Department of the Interior, Julie MacDonald, had coordinated with lobbyists from extraction and development industries to strong-arm government scientists and influence Fish and Wildlife Service decision-making. MacDonald promptly resigned. During her tenure, MacDonald, who had no background in biology, successfully derailed the designation of special protections and critical habitat for many species — including the Canada lynx. Under MacDonald, Canada lynx critical habitat was confined to only a few national parks — places where mining and logging are prohibited. After MacDonald resigned, scientists for the Fish and Wildlife Service designated over 12 million acres of critical habitat on Forest Service land. Cottonwood Environmental Law Center then prevailed in court and required the U.S. Forest Service to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure forest management plans would protect the newly designated critical habitat.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

John Meyer is the founder and executive director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. Meyer received a degree in biology from the University of Montana before working for the Forest Service, going to law school, and starting Cottonwood Environmental Law Center.

Tags

Recommended for you