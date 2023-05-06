Let the news come to you

This spring semester, Montana State University has focused on the idea of community and on how we continue to build upon the shared sense of belonging on our campus. Of course, the MSU community extends well outside our campus, too, and we are grateful for the participation and support of our friends and neighbors in Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley and the state. As we conclude this semester, I am glad to report to you some of the highlights.

This year, we celebrated our 130-year legacy of educating the children of working families as Montana’s land-grant university. To help celebrate this anniversary, this year we honored five new “extraordinary, ordinary” women — Ann Ellsworth, Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, Celia O’Connor, Martha Potvin and Sarah Vowell — for their contributions to the university throughout its history.

Our enrollment numbers were strong this year, with the second-largest incoming freshman class and a new spring enrollment record with 15,717 students. Importantly, the university also saw the highest fall-to-spring student persistence in a decade. In terms of keeping students in school, a whopping 90.1% of MSU first-year students remained enrolled from fall to spring.

Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.

