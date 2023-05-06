This spring semester, Montana State University has focused on the idea of community and on how we continue to build upon the shared sense of belonging on our campus. Of course, the MSU community extends well outside our campus, too, and we are grateful for the participation and support of our friends and neighbors in Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley and the state. As we conclude this semester, I am glad to report to you some of the highlights.
This year, we celebrated our 130-year legacy of educating the children of working families as Montana’s land-grant university. To help celebrate this anniversary, this year we honored five new “extraordinary, ordinary” women — Ann Ellsworth, Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, Celia O’Connor, Martha Potvin and Sarah Vowell — for their contributions to the university throughout its history.
Our enrollment numbers were strong this year, with the second-largest incoming freshman class and a new spring enrollment record with 15,717 students. Importantly, the university also saw the highest fall-to-spring student persistence in a decade. In terms of keeping students in school, a whopping 90.1% of MSU first-year students remained enrolled from fall to spring.
This spring we also celebrated students winning major scholarships, including Ava Graham and Madison Torrey, who are MSU’s two newest Goldwater scholars. In addition, Andee Baker received a Truman Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding leadership potential, community involvement and academic achievement, while students Kayla Hay and Olivia Gervacio Jakabosky and alumna Mikaela Byers received Fulbright awards.
We were delighted to learn that professors Amy Reines and Blair Davey were awarded prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER awards. Reines, an astrophysicist, received the award for her research into massive black holes and the small galaxies they occupy, while Davey, a mathematician, will use her award to continue research into partial differential equations.
Grants, many from federal agencies, help Montana State carry out its mission of education, research and outreach. Recent notable grants include nearly $4 million for our nursing college to strengthen clinical faculty and preceptor training in the rural West and $4.1 million to continue a program that trains school and mental health counselors to work in rural Montana.
Your university was once again recognized as one of the best schools in the nation for supporting student veterans by being named a top 10 Military Friendly School for 2023-24. It’s the third consecutive year MSU has received the designation from MilitaryFriendly.com.
Our student-athletes also gave us much to cheer. For the second spring in a row, our men’s basketball team won the Big Sky Conference championship and earned an appearance in the NCAA tournament. (This was the first time ever that the men’s team has competed at the NCAA tournament two years in a row!) Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big Sky Conference regular season title. In addition, our ski team finished third at the 74th annual Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association championships, and, at the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships, our women’s team finished second, while the men finished third. Go ’Cats!
This spring, MSU was delighted to host numerous meaningful events that drew our campus and community together. Among the highlights were our Spring Rodeo, the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow, the International Food Bazaar, the Bobcat Culture of Mentoring Symposium, the Bobcat Showcase mini-concert series, and Nobel laureate and free speech activist Dmitry Muratov.
This week, we turn our attention to one of our most beloved traditions, commencement, where we will celebrate our students’ accomplishments. This year, we will also recognize entrepreneur and philanthropist Robyn Jones and Carol Glenn Lalani, a longtime advocate for women and a strong supporter of the arts, with honorary doctorates, the highest distinction conferred by your university. Congratulations to the class of 2023!
Thank you for another spectacular year and for being part of the MSU community. We are proud to be your university!
