As Montana faces new political leadership in both Helena and Washington, D.C., we have plenty of reason to focus not on what divides us, but on our common ground. That includes a Montana bedrock — the strength of our wild nature, centered in our working ranches, national parks and other public and privately-owned lands that support recreational activities ranging from hiking to hunting.
Whether these places are our rural backyard, our favorite fishing hole or parks like Yellowstone, they hold significant personal, cultural, ecological and economic value for each and every one of us. When it comes to income from outdoor recreation, Montana is among the top six states in the nation, according to a recently-released data by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. And visitors to national parks in Montana contributed more than $639 million and supported nearly 10,000 made-in-Montana jobs, in 2019 alone.
However, our outdoor heritage is not guaranteed and like those who came before us, we must continue to stand strong to strengthen and defend it.
A recent report shows that across America, we’re losing two football fields worth of nature every 60 seconds. If we don’t stand strong to protect our common ground, we risk losing it to the relentless pressure of development. Montanans must continue, as we always have, to take commonsense steps to steward the lands and waters that our families and communities cherish and depend on.
While national parks across America — including Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton — account for just over 3% of protected lands, they serve as important anchors for broader the landscapes where we live, work and play. Wildlife roams far beyond the border of Yellowstone; the international Flathead River flows through Glacier and on the Pacific; Grand Teton’s economic ripples extend across multiple states. Put simply, park benefits don’t stop at park borders, and park borders don’t always protect park benefits. These places aren’t just protected; they’re connected.
Even the most well-known and beloved national parks aren’t immune from beyond-border threats. Time and again, communities that love and rely on parks have been compelled to come together to fight back against development plans that would endanger national parks. As long as there has been a Yellowstone National Park, there have been dams and poachers and industrial-sized gold mines — and as long as those threats have persisted, Montanans have successfully protected our parks by banding together on common ground.
These declarations of our values have confirmed that we understand the importance of looking beyond park boundaries to safeguard the places we all value. Our history together proves to both the Gianforte and Biden administrations why both parties must continue to protect our inheritance and our heritage.
We understand that the value of a place isn’t expressed solely in dollars or acres or tourist numbers, but rather in the lives those places have touched.
Nothing brings Americans together like a national park.
And in Montana, where the benefits of parks spill far beyond their borders, that community connection also includes the public lands and private lands and tribal lands that share a boundary with places like Yellowstone and Glacier. We’re in this together.
Montanans’ shared values and vision provide our country an opportunity to unite around people and places and parks and the common ground underfoot. By building outward from the places we know, love and value, we can help to heal both the politics and the planet, the global climate and the social atmosphere. Let’s begin with what we share — the common ground so special to all of us — and then work with the administrations in Helena and in Washington, D.C., to protect our heritage and ensure our legacy.
Betsy Buffington is the Northern Rockies Director for the National Parks Conservation Association.