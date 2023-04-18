Let the news come to you

As it currently reads, Montana’s Constitution states “the Opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a Heritage that shall be forever preserved.” The key word here is “opportunity.” Keenly aware it is not a “right,” out-of-state animal rights activists are fighting to keep it this way, knowing full well that chipping away at opportunities is much easier than taking rights away.

This is not a new tactic. Montana’s weak protection for sportsmen and women provides fertile ground for anti-hunting, trapping and fishing activists to attack our heritage of harvesting wild fish and game. We’ve faced this before and it will only gain traction as the demographics of Montana’s population changes.

In 1990, the CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. described their tactics, “We are going to use the ballot box and the democratic process to stop all hunting in the United States … We will take it species by species until all hunting is stopped in California. Then we will take it state by state.” Decades later, we continue to witness their attempts to turn this outlandish goal into a reality.

Mac Minard is with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. Jeff Darrah is with the Outdoor Heritage Coalition and Montana Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife. Ellary Tucker Williams is with the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. Ryan Bronson is with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Matt Lumley is with the Montana Trappers Association.

