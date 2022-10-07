Let the news come to you

As we talk with our neighbors and friends about our hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures, one thing we share is our love and gratitude to live in Montana. Here we have access to world class wildlife, fish and wildland resources that is second to none. We didn’t get here by chance. It took leadership and vision by private landowners, public land managers, resource advocates, wildlife and fish managers and the support of our elected officials.

We know the political divide is currently great. However, this mantra of “vote for one party” is harmful. As hunters and anglers, it is imperative that we scrutinize candidates. What is their voting history in regards to public lands and wildlife? Are they influenced by special interests? Do they support that wildlife and waterways belong to the people of Montana and not just a few lucky, wealthy citizens? These elected officials will have a huge say in how we will hunt, fish and recreate in the years to come.

This year we will have the opportunity to select an additional legislator to the U.S. Congress to represent Montanan’s interests. The differences between the candidates in regards to how they will develop and support resource policies are striking. Currently the wildlife and fish in our beautiful state belong to all of us. We are also blessed with huge, sprawling, wild public lands. These are too important to all of us to entrust to someone who doesn’t have their roots in the land and an understanding of what Montanans’ need. Outside, wealthy interests are looking to develop and capitalize on our public land and wildlife resources. We need a representative in Washington who can stand up to outside interests and has a record of battling and winning against attempts to privatize and limit public access to these resources.

Tom Puchlerz is a retired U.S. Forest Service biologist from Stevensville. Kathy Hadley is a hunter, angler and conservationist from Deer Lodge. Chris Servheen is a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist from Missoula.

