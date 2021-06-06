I had the honor of managing and owning a vibrant lodge and restaurant in Montana for over two decades. Over the years there were many changes that required flexibility and adaptation in order to keep our doors open, and the pandemic has only heightened those challenges. We prided ourselves in being a key part of our community and serving our clients as well as our friends and neighbors. As we have all seen this past year, to keep our communities thriving we have to protect and support our small businesses.
That’s why I’ve always been an advocate for policies that make it easier to do business as a small establishment, and the same is true when it comes to federal legislation that affects debit card and credit card payments. The vast majority of our business was done through debit and credit cards, and the fees we pay in order to accept these forms of payment, called “interchange fees”, are not insignificant. It used to be that whenever someone used their debit card, we only had to pay a small percentage of that total transaction as a fee to the customer’s bank or credit card company. However, a decade ago Congress passed a law that changed this, and now when you want to use a debit card, the small business where you’re shopping has to pay a flat 22 cents every time you swipe, whether you’re paying several hundred dollars for a hotel stay or five bucks for a beer.
For small businesses, this change has meant that we pay much more in interchange fees on debit cards, while big box stores are raking in millions of dollars of additional profit because of the sheer quantity of goods they sell. In effect, it makes it harder for your local bar to do business, and much easier for corporate CEOs to line their pockets.
Now, big box stores are pushing Congress to enact the same kind of change for credit cards. Since most folks use credit cards more than debit cards, this change would have an even bigger impact on our business, and other local businesses across the country. Just like the debit card fee change, the winners would be huge retailers like Amazon and Walmart who are able to use their negotiating power to pay smaller and smaller fees. Meanwhile, small businesses, who don’t have a seat at big corporate tables, are left footing the bill and either eating the cost or passing it onto customers.
A change in credit card fees would leave small business owners in a no-win situation. Either we have to absorb additional fees, we have to pass those costs onto our consumers, or we have to stop accepting card transactions altogether. None of these options are feasible.
I’m counting on Congress, and Montana’s own Senator Jon Tester to do the right thing by America’s small businesses and reject any change to credit card interchange fees. Back when Congress was debating the cap on debit card fees, Sen. Tester stood up for us and demanded more information about how this change could negatively impact small businesses. Tester has always stood up for Montana’s main streets, and I know he’ll do the same moving forward.
David O’Connor co-owned and managed Buck’s T-4 Lodge in Big Sky for over 20 years. He is a former president of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Yellowstone Country Montana Board of Directors.