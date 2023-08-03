I can’t even begin to count the number of times that Montanans of all walks of life have expressed their love of “The Bob” to me. Over the years, people have felt compelled to express their deep fondness of this wild, wonderful place — known officially as the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex — when they learn I was the former executive director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation and now as Montana director of the Wilderness Society.
It’s so well-known and revered that almost everyone knows what you’re referring to by simply calling it “The Bob.”
It embodies Montana — big, wild and provides challenges that push us outside our comfort zone. Standing on the incredible Chinese Wall for the first time or listening to the howl of wolves from their tent is literally on peoples’ life bucket lists because of the work of visionary conservationists a century ago.
So, why would we not build upon the achievements of those giants before us and expand this wonderful place, which is beloved by so many?
Bob Marshall came to love the idea of preserving our remaining wild places a century ago, and it was 1928 when he made his first deep dive into the place that would eventually bear his name. Important conservation work in the state has continued since Bob Marshall’s famous hike up the South Fork of the Flathead River that year, and much of that work has fulfilled his vision of wilderness.
When Bob Marshall passed away suddenly in 1939, the effort to honor his legacy moved swiftly and the Bob Marshall Wilderness was administratively designated by the U.S. Forest Service as wilderness a year later. The legacy of his work that followed has traveled a slow but steady path since then. Through the 1950s and 1960s, the work of The Wilderness Society — an organization founded in part by Bob Marshall — moved the wilderness forward from administrative concept to law. In 1964, Congress passed The Wilderness Act and in doing so permanently designated the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The wilderness expanse of The Bob grew in the seventies through community-driven campaigns that saw the Scapegoat and Great Bear Wilderness bills pass through Congress. Those bills were carried by deeply passionate advocates like Cecil Garland and Smoke Elser.
The 21st century has had its share of conservation success around The Bob with the passage of the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act of 2014, a bill that expanded the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the east side of the Continental Divide.
Now, another opportunity to expand this wondrous place lies before us. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, if passed, would expand the southwest corner of The Bob — and in particular, the Mission Mountain Wilderness. This legislation has been two decades in the making. And while the fate of that legislation rests in the hands of Congress, it is truly up to all Montanans to let those decisionmakers know what The Bob means to this state.
I hear what The Bob means to people every day. Sen. Tester understands what The Bob means to Montanans, as he introduced this legislation. It’s time to let our other Congressional representatives know what it means to Montanans — starting, in fact, with Sen. Daines, who has the ability to help make this expansion happen with his support. It’s hard to think that someone would not understand the value of The Bob and even harder to think that anyone would want to stand in the way of expanding a good thing — a thing that means so much to so many Montanans.
It’s time to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Let Congress know what The Bob means to you. Get involved by visiting blackfootclearwater.org.
