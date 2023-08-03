Let the news come to you

I can’t even begin to count the number of times that Montanans of all walks of life have expressed their love of “The Bob” to me. Over the years, people have felt compelled to express their deep fondness of this wild, wonderful place — known officially as the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex — when they learn I was the former executive director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation and now as Montana director of the Wilderness Society.

It’s so well-known and revered that almost everyone knows what you’re referring to by simply calling it “The Bob.”

It embodies Montana — big, wild and provides challenges that push us outside our comfort zone. Standing on the incredible Chinese Wall for the first time or listening to the howl of wolves from their tent is literally on peoples’ life bucket lists because of the work of visionary conservationists a century ago.

Bill Hodge is the Montana state director of the Wilderness Society.

