Research recently revealed that the drought we are experiencing in the West is the most severe and prolonged drought in 1,200 years. This megadrought directly affects the ski industry: less precipitation means less snow (which was painfully clear this winter).
Our snowpack is of particular importance, not only because it makes for better skiing, but also because it is our water storage. In the spring, snowmelt refills our lakes and reservoirs, irrigates our pastures, and keeps river levels up and temperatures cool enough to sustain an abundant trout population throughout the summer months. Our majestic Montana rivers flow to three different oceans providing life-giving water along the way. A drought here is particularly impactful.
Less snow makes the future uncertain for Montana’s ski areas and puts our mountain communities in jeopardy. Montana’s outdoor recreation businesses are important to the economic health of our communities, employing 71,000 individuals and generating $7.1 billion in consumer spending for our great state. Nonresident skiers alone contributed $177 million to Montana’s economy.
Our ski areas are working hard to increase our resiliency through investments in water and snowmaking efficiency, waste reduction, forest stewardship, and wildfire risk reduction. Furthermore, we are setting ambitious science-based emissions targets and working to reduce our carbon footprints. Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl Ski Area participate in the National Ski Area Association’s “Climate Challenge,” an innovative program providing technical support to ski areas to develop carbon inventories and reduction goals, and partner with Protect Our Winters to advance non-partisan policies to protect the places we live and love. On a larger scale, we believe the federal government should set a goal to reduce U.S. emissions 50% by 2030, speeding the production of cleaner, cheaper, non-carbon based energy that is not impacted by foreign supply chain disruption and conflict overseas.
We want to do everything we can to protect the Last Best Place, which is why we are very grateful for the Senate’s bipartisan work passing the infrastructure bill at the end of 2021. We look forward to new investments in Montana’s highway infrastructure, public transit networks, broadband access, and rural water systems, along with the jobs that these projects will create. Now, we are asking our Senators to continue that momentum and quickly enact legislation that will directly decrease carbon pollution levels, before the summer wildfire flames ignite and the window for effective climate action closes.
We know, and most economists agree, that we need an economy-wide approach to solving climate change to make a lasting impact.
Our resorts endorse the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which saw overwhelming support from the U.S. House of Representatives. Everyone who values conservation and environmental stewardship can support this meaningful legislation. A carbon fee would effectively lower heat-trapping greenhouse gasses without growing the government. The fee would be returned to citizens as a dividend, protecting low and middle-income households from price increases, while a border carbon adjustment protects American industries and creates a level playing field with the rest of the world. Additional provisions like the exclusion of on-farm fuel from paying the carbon tax, protects Montana’s farmers and ranchers while stimulating American innovation in cleaner technologies and creating jobs.
Like us, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports carbon pricing, a bipartisan, economically viable solution that will help ensure the U.S. reaches a 50% emissions reduction by 2030 goal. If your business would like to learn more, or would like to join us in endorsing carbon pricing please visit energyinnovationact.org/endorse. Citizens’ voices are particularly important. Help us in asking our representatives for meaningful climate legislation with just a few easy clicks using the Citizens’ Climate Lobby website cclusa.org/take-action and join Team POW to advocate for climate action year round.
Multiple generations of Montana families have made lasting memories on our mountains, a tradition that future generations of Montanans risk missing out on due to a changing climate. Bold climate action will keep greenhouse gasses down, which keeps temperatures down, which keeps skiing, not to mention angling, farming and ranching thriving. Such action will ensure that winter recreation and outdoor tourism continue to be a strong component of our state’s economy. Skiers and snowboarders will continue to have the opportunity to enjoy winter sports at the mountains they love.