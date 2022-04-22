Earth Day marks one year since President Biden proclaimed that the United States will reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by the end of the decade. “This is the decade,” he said last Earth Day, “that we must make decisions to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.”
Hitting that benchmark would keep the U.S. on track to zero out emissions by 2050. If the rest of the world can reach similar targets, humanity stands a chance of containing global warming to 1.5 Celsius. Keeping under that threshold, scientists say, would allow us to manage and adapt to the changes happening in our climate.
The window to avert the worst consequences of climate change is closing. The devastating impact of climate disasters becomes more evident every year — bigger and deadlier wildfires, low snow packs, flooding, destructive storms, record heat waves. It is no longer a question of whether or not climate change will affect our lives, but how bad we are willing to let things get.
The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that without action to bring down heat-trapping emissions, adapting will be difficult. Some people assume, “‘Well, if we cannot control climate change, we’ll just let it go and adapt to it,’” said one report scientist. “This is certainly a very illusionary approach.”
To preserve a livable world, emissions must come down to net zero by mid-century. To do so, we must drastically curtail — and eventually phase out — the burning of coal, oil and gas.
Ending our dependence on fossil fuels would also improve our national security. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is financed by the sale of oil and gas, and banning imports from Russia has contributed to the spike in gasoline prices. While some have called for more drilling to counter the threat from petro-state tyrants like Vladimir Putin, this is a false solution. Fossil fuel prices will always be volatile. True energy independence will only come when we move completely to clean energy and transportation, which Americans have been saying clearly to Congress in recent weeks.
Making this transition requires national policies and big investments. There has been great momentum in this Congress to enact such legislation, and we can’t let this moment pass without getting major policies across the finish line.
Last fall, the U.S. House passed the Build Back Better Act, with $555 billion over 10 years to lower greenhouse gas emissions. In the Senate, serious consideration was given to including a price on carbon in its version of Build Back Better. But that bill, which was on track to pass the Senate through budget reconciliation, was shelved over objections from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin, however, recently indicated a willingness to negotiate a reconciliation bill that contains climate actions, saying he hoped a bill could be worked out by the end of May.
The climate provisions from Build Back Better are absolutely essential to get through Congress — and still, we will need to do more. Hitting Biden’s 50 percent goal will require a price on carbon — and it would actually benefit people economically if the money raised is given to households. A new study from the Committee for a Responsible Budget found that Build Back Better would cut emissions by 34 percent by 2030. Adding a $40 carbon tax would result in a 44 percent cut in emissions, closing that gap considerably.
The “carbon cashback” provision would put money into the pockets of low- and middle-income Americans at a time when higher energy costs are squeezing household budgets. It could help people pay for energy efficiency improvements and swapping out gas-burning appliances for electric ones.
With a price on carbon, the United States could also impose a carbon border tax on certain imports from nations that aren’t doing their fair share. This would maintain a level playing field for American businesses and motivate other countries’ climate actions. Europe plans to impose such a border adjustment, and unless the U.S. puts a price on carbon, American products will be at a competitive disadvantage.
Now is the time for bold action. Just as time is running out for the world to avoid the worst of climate change, the clock is ticking away on the best opportunity the U.S. has had in more than a decade to enact solutions. Senate leaders and the White House must come together with Sen. Manchin and hammer out an agreement to meet President Biden’s Earth Day pledge. Including a carbon fee with cashback to households would ensure those goals are met. We simply don’t have another 10 years to wait.