Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana created one of the first independent redistricting commissions in the nation with our 1972 Constitution. Measures used to define political fairness indicate all of the legislative district maps commissions adopted since 1972 had no significant political bias compared to party proportion of voters, based on election outcomes in the first election in which the maps were used. Maps drawn in 2000 and after resulted in the election of Native Americans proportional to the Native share of the state’s population.

Redistricting is necessary every 10 years to ensure that our elected institutions continue to be representative of our population. By law, each newly drawn district has approximately the same number of people, which for this commission is about 10,800 for a Montana House district. Districts also must comply with the Voting Rights Act that mandates enough majority-minority districts to allow for minority populations to elect representatives in proportion to their population. Since the 2000 census, Montana commissions created sufficient majority-minority districts for Native American proportional representation.

Redistricting also corrects the imbalance between the number of voters who vote Republican or Democrat, and the number of seats each party holds in the Montana Legislature. Data from 2016-2020 indicate that 55%-57% of Montana voters vote Republican, but the current Republican share of seats in the Montana House of Representatives is 67% and of the Senate is 62%. This over-representation of Republicans indicates that old district boundaries are disenfranchising voter representation at the state level. The current commission adopted a goal to not unduly favor one political party. New district boundaries need to accurately reflect the political distribution of Montana voters.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you