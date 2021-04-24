On April 10, The New York Times ran a piece entitled “They Overcame Mutual Loathing, and Saved a Town,” whereby the author tells the story of John Day, Oregon, and how environmentalists and loggers came together and saved the economy of a dying town. Through “finding people from each side equipped with humility and empathy,” strange bedfellows were brought together through their commonalities, and a shared goal of saving jobs and supporting the rural families who relied upon them.
In Montana, we’ve done this for generations. And if the “mamas” out there have anything to say about it, we will continue this tradition for generations to come.
I lead a growing and mighty organization of “mamas” across Montana and Colorado, devoted to protecting our public lands, ensuring our kids grow up with clean air in their lungs, clean water to drink and fish in, and climate justice for all communities. Basically, we aim to protect the way of life we’ve enjoyed in the Rocky Mountain west for decades.
In Montana, we’ve seen and participated in efforts that feature folks who on the outside might not normally be friends — but through a shared appreciation of place, or way of life, or community issue — they put their differences aside, listen and learn from one another, and find a path forward where everyone wins.
We saw that occur in the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act where ranchers like Dusty Crary said “the most important ingredient in the Rocky Mountain Front is people.” We are seeing it occur again in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, when recently retired COO of Pyramid Mountain Lumber Loren Rose stated, “the area of commonality is so much greater than we give credit for.” And we saw it with the Land and Water Conservation Fund, when school librarian Sharon McGowan astutely remarked, “it takes a village to make a park.”
Some folks might say conservation or recreation doesn’t matter to rural America, that it’s something that is done to them rather than with them. And in some cases, I’d imagine that statement is correct. I think some efforts and organizations — while incredibly well-intentioned — forgot the most important ingredient in protecting public lands, waters, and climate: people.
At the Mountain Mamas, we meet people where they are. Not where we are, or where we think they should be. Whether you live in Bozeman or Highwood, Shelby or Billings, Pony or Missoula, “mamas” everywhere agree on a very simple — yet powerful — thing: our families deserve to adventure with fresh air in our lungs and clean water between our toes, with plenty of wide open spaces.
The Mountain Mamas are launching a new program this year called Rural Community, Engagement, and Equity (RCEE). We are doubling down on our ethos of meeting “mamas” where they are, and doing what we can with our shared experiences as Montanans to turn away from national political divides and dysfunction. Instead, we are turning in, toward each other. Through the RCEE program we aim to listen and learn in rural and Native communities across Montana. We hope to grow our network of problem solving “mamas” to make certain that — just like what Sharon did in Highwood — every kiddo has a park.
We are participating in the One Valley Community Foundation’s Give Big Gallatin Valley, and we are hoping to fundraise $10,000 to help launch the RCEE program. We hope you’ll support our effort to listen, learn, and activate “mamas” to bring communities together through our shared love of place — and our Montana quality of life.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Iowa farm kid turned mountain mama Becky Edwards lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters, and is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas.