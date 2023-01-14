Let the news come to you

The 2023 Montana Legislature just began and it’s already highlighting Montanans’ diverse views on a wide range of subjects. Yet no matter our differences, there is one thing we overwhelmingly agree on: the value we place on our streams and rivers. They are the foundation of our lives, livelihoods, and identities as Montanans.

Nowhere is this better evidenced than in Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act. Created in 1975 through Senate Bill 310 and commonly referred to as 310 Law, the bill was enacted as part of Montana’s policy to protect and preserve our rivers and streams and the lands and property immediately adjacent to them in their natural state.

The natural state of a river represents a complex, balanced system that serves as natural infrastructure to safeguard communities from flooding and drought, build resilience to a changing climate, and deliver water for human needs. But balance is the key word and that’s why, in Montana, we must take great care to protect our river systems.

Sharon Brodie is the president of the Four Corners Foundation.

