The 2023 Montana Legislature just began and it’s already highlighting Montanans’ diverse views on a wide range of subjects. Yet no matter our differences, there is one thing we overwhelmingly agree on: the value we place on our streams and rivers. They are the foundation of our lives, livelihoods, and identities as Montanans.
Nowhere is this better evidenced than in Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act. Created in 1975 through Senate Bill 310 and commonly referred to as 310 Law, the bill was enacted as part of Montana’s policy to protect and preserve our rivers and streams and the lands and property immediately adjacent to them in their natural state.
The natural state of a river represents a complex, balanced system that serves as natural infrastructure to safeguard communities from flooding and drought, build resilience to a changing climate, and deliver water for human needs. But balance is the key word and that’s why, in Montana, we must take great care to protect our river systems.
310 permits are administered by local Conservation Districts (CDs). In 58 CDs across the state, boards of locally elected supervisors review projects affecting our waterways and decide whether they will be allowed to proceed. If you are planning work in, over, under, or along a stream you need to apply for the appropriate permits prior to beginning that work.
310 Law and the permitting process can sometimes seem onerous, but it serves an important purpose — overseeing activities that could threaten Montana’s beloved and critical waterways. It’s a big responsibility. Over 1,000 310 permits are issued in Montana every year. During years with major water events, such as the flooding we saw this past summer, that number is substantially higher. In an average year, the Gallatin CD handles around 100 permit applications.
At Four Corners Foundation (4CF) we understand that the CD’s work administering and monitoring 310 law is critical to maintaining Montana’s rivers as healthy, systems. In support of that mission, 4CF worked with the Gallatin Conservation District to develop Gilly, a software platform that streamlines the 310 permitting process for individuals and agencies alike. Gilly frees up agency staff time and resources, provides a web-based tool for applicants that stores their forms on their personal devices, and provides decision makers with the maps and information they need to view the 310 process — not just on a permit by permit basis — but as a balanced system of cause and effect.
If you need to apply for a 310 Permit from the Gallatin Conservation District you can go to their website (gallatincd.org), log into Gilly, fill out your application using a suite of tools that make the process easier and less time consuming, and submit your 310 application online. If you live or work outside of Gallatin County look for an announcement in the next couple of weeks making the online application form available in CDs across the state. You won’t be able to submit online outside of the Gallatin yet, but you can still use our tools to easily fill out your application.
We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Gallatin Conservation District. Our collaboration is a successful example of cooperation between a nonprofit agency and a government agency in pursuit of a common goal. It’s an example of the private sector investing in solutions that enable our government agencies to do their needed work more efficiently and effectively. As a non-profit organization, we’re proud to be a part of that solution.
For more information about Gilly, please visit: gilly.org
