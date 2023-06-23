Let the news come to you

In federal court in Helena, 16 Montana youth have answered the call to serve and are standing tall for themselves, their communities, and Montana’s future.

Montanans have a long history of service including one of the highest per capita rates of military service during times of conflict and peace. Likewise, these young patriots are standing to defend their communities and the state from the threat of global warming that’s already taken a toll on their lives — their physical health, mental well-being, and the landscape and flora and fauna for which they express great connection and love.

The youth are challenging state government to reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels — a major contributor to global warming — and to end preferential treatment for extraction, transportation and refining, and combustion of fossil fuels in meeting state energy needs. In doing so, they call upon their constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment.”

Hal Schmid is a researcher, writer and educator from Lake County and a member of Northern Plains Resource Council, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture group.

