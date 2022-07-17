Like many Montanans, I have watched with dismay and grief as communities across our state have faced previously unimagined events that have taken homes, traumatized families, and tested our governmental and social support systems. In August 2021, a smoldering coal-seam ignited dry vegetation surrounding it to eventually burn more than 170,000 acres of land along the Tongue River, forcing the evacuation of Lame Deer, tribal headquarters of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Then, in December, a rare winter wildfire amid record high temperatures whipped through the prairie, burning 25 homes in Denton. And last month, record-breaking flooding struck communities across the state — including Gardiner, Livingston, Red Lodge, Laurel and Billings — where many homes and livelihoods are now in pieces.
When disasters like these strike Montana communities, our elected leaders like to trumpet our “resilience.” During the recent flooding in my own town of Livingston, I participated in an all-volunteer effort to sandbag our levee, which succeeded (just barely) in holding back the Yellowstone River floodwaters from inundating our town.
But our need for such resilience — coping with adversity and trauma — is a symptom of communities being left by our state and federal governments to fend for themselves in the face of the advancing threat of climate change, which is making such catastrophic events more common.
Beyond extreme wildfires and flooding, the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment reported that annual temperatures have already risen several degrees, snowmelt has accelerated, droughts are enhanced, and stream flows necessary to sustain healthy fisheries are reduced. In Montana and across the country, the resulting harm falls most heavily on Tribal communities, communities of color, and the economically vulnerable.
Studies show that limiting climate warming to 1.5℃, as necessary to avert the most disastrous climate scenario, requires phasing out existing fossil fuel power plants and avoiding construction of new fossil fuel plants.
However, the state of Montana appears determined to move in the opposite direction. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved NorthWestern Energy’s proposed construction of a 175-megawatt gas power plant in Laurel, which would cause climate pollution equivalent to more than 167,000 passenger vehicles. Yet the DEQ — joined by the attorney general and NorthWestern — is arguing in a lawsuit challenging that approval that the state cannot even consider the climate threat posed by this new decades-long investment in fossil fuel infrastructure. Beyond the state’s support for new fossil fuel generation, Montana’s 2021 Legislature passed bills designed to require the owners of the aging Colstrip coal plant to continue operating that polluting facility long past its useful economic life, which would force Montanans to bear the dual costs of air and climate pollution and high energy prices. These irresponsible efforts to extend our reliance on fossil fuels come even as zero-carbon electricity resources are increasingly available and cost-competitive.
Unfortunately, we can’t count on a federal solution to the gaps left by our state’s inaction any time soon. Congress has failed to enact comprehensive climate legislation. And last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly criticized ruling that limits the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to address climate change pollution from power plants. In the wake of this ruling, we will continue to call on federal agencies to use their existing authority to ensure that the fossil fuel industries do not foist the enormous costs of climate pollution on communities. But more is needed.
Our elected leaders’ failure to act with the urgency and boldness needed to address our climate crisis is an unnecessary travesty, borne out of political deference to the very fossil fuel industries that are worsening climate change.
We have to do better for Montana’s communities and communities across the globe. Climate change is not just a distant threat that could change the world for future generations. We are already experiencing it, and it will only get worse if we don’t act urgently.
We must go to court to enforce laws on the books that are designed to protect people from industrial pollution. And we must not only react when disaster strikes our homes; we must raise our voices and tell our stories to help ensure that our most vulnerable communities are protected.
This is what resilience looks like.