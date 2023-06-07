A one-year anniversary is coming up. On June 13, 2022, northern Yellowstone and the Beartooths received 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt over a 24-hour period. The warm temperatures, saturated ground, and intense precipitation was a textbook example of a rain-on-snow event, one in which rapid snowmelt led to unprecedented flooding. The power of the floods took everyone by surprise, but through quick response and some luck, no lives were lost. In the months since the flood, roads and structures have been rebuilt at an astonishing pace, and the gateway communities are open for business.
The June flood has been described as a once-in-500-year event, but that statistic is a bit misleading. Such rarity only tells hydrologists that there is almost no historical data on floods of this large magnitude. To be sure, large floods occurred at the end of the last ice age and certainly in the millennia since, but the frequency of June 13-sized floods in recent centuries is anyone’s guess. And, the right combination of conditions could happen again in any year depending on snowpack and spring weather conditions. In recent years, we’ve witnessed large spring floods on the Shields, the Sun, the Clarks Fork, the Gallatin, and the Musselshell and watched in horror as surging waters wiped out roads, bridges, homes, and buildings and threatened lives and livelihoods.
Increased likelihood of spring flood events in the future is discussed in both the Montana Climate Assessment and the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment. Both reports note that rising temperatures and a shift to greater spring and winter precipitation in the last 50 years is projected to continue in the decades ahead, setting the stage for earlier, rapid snowmelt, high spring stream flow, and subsequent summer drought and wildfires. Resilience to spring flooding and wildfires means fortifying homes, roads, and other structures, as well as developing appropriate disaster relief plans. Resilience also comes in the form of community education and action, including identifying vulnerable populations, locations, and structures that require special attention during climate-driven weather events.