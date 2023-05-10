Let the news come to you

On a recent evening we drove up to Cottonwood Bench, turned off the headlights, and waited for the Northern Lights. I suppose we thought they would just show up, like turning on the 10 o’clock news, but they were not to be seen this particular evening. However, exiting the car back at the house, we suddenly heard that astonishing sound — a rapid wawawawa — down in the marsh. The Snipes had returned! And in the deep dusk they were doing their power dives for insects creating a beautiful, haunting sound called winnowing.

We stood still in the dark, listening to this unique welcome of spring. And then, of course, in a pattern I am perfecting in my 70s, I started worrying. Where are the insects? I have seen nothing except two ants. Not a single splat on my windshield. And what about the hummingbirds who will be punctually arriving in two weeks? I have only seen one single dandelion peek out of the ground which is still wet from the glacier that covered it all winter. And add to that, will the Tree Swallows be back after a three year hiatus caused by a migration starvation?

Carl Sagan, the brilliant planetary scientist, astrophysicist and author, who died way too young but made complicated science understandable and vividly exciting for the rest of us mere mortals, said, “We make our world significant by the courage of our questions and by the depth of our answers.”

Dorothy Bradley served eight terms in the Montana House of Representatives.

