Guest column: Climate action could save Montana's outdoor industry By Ben Moscona Guest columnist Aug 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not only do Bozeman’s outdoor industry and ski resorts inject millions of dollars and thousands of jobs into our local economy, but they are also integral to why most of us choose to live here. Crystal-clear mornings spent hiking up Bridger’s ridge and late evenings camping with friends under an expanse of stars are when I get out my camera to create photography and films that inspire others to have similar experiences. This love of outdoor recreation isn’t unique to us in Bozeman. According to the Montana Office of Outdoor Recreation, 98% of Montanans say that outdoor recreation is important to their quality of life.A thick cloud of wildfire smoke now jeopardizes these uniquely Montana moments, while also posing a major threat to Montana’s $7.1 billion dollar outdoor recreation industry. In 2020, the Bridger Foothills fire burned down 30 homes and spread dangerously close to Bridger Bowl, not far from my home in Bozeman. And by early July of this year, we were facing air quality alerts from wildfire smoke drifting into Bozeman from across the west, to the detriment of our public health and hampering our ability to recreate outdoors.Last week the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a study that showed that the 1.5C increase we are working to stay below through the Paris Agreement will be reached by 2040 in all scenarios. And if emissions aren’t slashed in the next few years, this will happen even sooner. This is simple, well-understood science showing us the repercussions of our failure to act swiftly and aggressively on climate. Now we need the policy and collective will to meet the science and move quickly on climate! The good news is that we can still limit future warming. If we end subsidies for the oil and gas industry, support grid modernization efforts, and promote cheaper, cleaner energy production technologies like solar we can achieve these goals. But it will take all of us who love the outdoors and the Montana way of life to ensure that our state and the federal government prioritize climate action at every opportunity.By getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill that our own Sen. Jon Tester worked on across the president’s desk, we have a unique opportunity to make our electric grid more resilient by investing in renewable energy technologies, incentivizing the purchase of electric vehicles by offering tax rebates and building charging stations, and ending misguided subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. Infrastructure funds are also being directed to accelerate clean energy development, but what is in that bill is the first mile of the ultramarathon we are in on climate. Montana’s senators will also need to prioritize climate in the upcoming budget and at every opportunity they have to put clean energy at the forefront. And on the state front, the governor could rapidly and easily scale renewable energy adoption statewide by increasing the maximum allowed system size for net-metering from 50 kW to 250 kW. Most western states have more progressive net-metering laws, allowing businesses and homeowners to take advantage of their roof or property’s capacity to generate energy. This change to Montana’s net-metering law would be a low-cost way to decentralize our grid, and help local people and businesses save money. Increasing our use of renewable energy, while taking carbon-emitting plants offline, Montana will be taking another step toward reducing carbon emissions and protecting year-round outdoor recreation.Climate-forward policy will not only help to address the rising risk of major wildfires, but also protect the 71,000 jobs our state’s recreation industry supports—the 2nd largest sector of the state’s economy. Yet perhaps most importantly, this upcoming legislation is an opportunity to invest in millions of American jobs by ensuring that all workers transition to an economy powered by renewables. This ensures that Montanans working in the fading fossil fuel sector will have access to secure, good jobs moving forward.Please join me in voicing your support for climate forward, clean energy and transportation within the upcoming budget reconciliation and asking that the people representing Montana in Washington, D.C. rise to the occasion.The fire season is here to stay, but there are ways to stem losses to jobs, create new ones and protect our way of life in Montana even in this changing climate. That will take investing in our infrastructure to ensure that we are resilient in the face of a changing climate. Now we need our representatives at the state and national level to act. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Ben Moscona is a photographer, filmmaker and member of the Protect Our Winters Creative Alliance, based in Bozeman. 