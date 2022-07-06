Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is in the process of redrawing Montana’s legislative Senate and House District lines to reflect population changes from the last census. The commission is currently asking for citizens to submit proposed maps for new state legislative district boundaries by July 15. Information on mapping criteria, links to mapping programs and instructions on how to submit maps and comments can be found at the Commission’s website: https://mtredistricting.gov/participate/. Public hearings on the proposed maps are scheduled for August and September. The boundaries the commission finally adopts will define Montana’s House of Representatives and Senate districts for the next 10 years, beginning with the 2024 elections.
The commission has two discretionary goals that have the potential to be responsive to constituent representation: communities of interest and competitive districts.
A community of interest (COI) is a geographic area in which people share common concerns better addressed if the area was not divided between districts. A COI should not be defined by any relationship between a community and a political party, incumbent or candidate. A COI can be based on: urban, suburban, or rural interests, including school districts; tribal interests; neighborhoods; geographic location; demographics; communication and transportation networks; social, cultural, historic, and economic interests; or occupations and lifestyles.
Keeping a community of interest intact within one district gives the community the opportunity to have a representative responsive to their concerns.
Competitive districts have an even balance of voters from the two major political parties such that candidates from either party can win in General Elections. Competitive district primaries elect more moderate candidates from both parties who remain responsive to a broad range of constituents and are willing to compromise on legislation. Competitive districts have the potential to mitigate the partisan extremism that has led to the inability of lawmakers to work together to pass legislation favored by the majority of citizens.
Districts that are not competitive are those that have an overwhelming majority of voters from one political party and regularly elect candidates only from that one party. When a district is not competitive, the primary election usually determines the general election results. Primary candidates “play to their base” and largely ignore other voters and constituents, because they need only a majority of the ardent partisan loyalists to be elected. These politically safe districts are safe for political parties but they are unsafe for minority constituents and for the willingness to compromise that is the democratic process.
When a district is “competitive,” Primary voters in both political parties know their candidate will need to appeal to a variety of constituents and politically diverse voters in the general election.
There are several free map-drawing software programs available on the internet that are user-friendly. The software programs display the characteristics of each district as it is drawn, including total population and partisan lean. Links to these programs as well as the criteria maps must meet, including how to measure competitiveness, again, can be found on the commission’s website: https://mtredistricting.gov/participate/. The Montana League of Women Voters website also has information and links to these software programs: https://my.lwv.org/montana.
Now is the time for the public to weigh in with map submittals and ideas that reflect our concerns and priorities. Communities of interest and competitive districts offer the opportunity to create districts in which voters can elect representatives that more closely reflect constituent concerns not just at election time but throughout the time they serve.