Last month, Nature brought on what many are calling a 1,000-year flood, damaging communities, uprooting families, washing out roads and altering some of our most iconic landscapes for the rest of our lives. But as those of us who cherish Yellowstone know, this landscape is no stranger to upheaval. With some hard work, foresight and commitment, the park, people, and communities of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will recover and emerge stronger than ever.
Even before the floodwaters crested, neighbors, friends, and strangers jumped into action filling sandbags, and checking in. Kids emptied piggy banks, local stores created donation opportunities. Community members, nonprofit organizations and philanthropists all stepped up in new and creative ways. Thanks to elected leaders who swiftly secured funding to support communities hit hardest and the fast action of the entire Yellowstone team, the park was able to quickly reopen and provide some reassurance to the gateway communities that rely on Yellowstone that a summer season and the spending it brings would not be lost in full.
Cooke City, Fishtail, Gardiner, Red Lodge and other impacted communities deserve the federal government’s full support. So, too, does Yellowstone, which has already been overburdened with a $929 million backlog of deferred repairs. Progress had begun on addressing those repairs, thanks to experts and contractors made available through Great American Outdoors Act and other congressional investments, but the flooding brings new hurdles and ultimately, future projects.
As Yellowstone commemorates its 150th anniversary and we consider its long history, it is also a reminder that the park’s roadways were originally constructed for horse and buggies. In 1915, a Fort Model T became the first automobile allowed in the park. Transportation trends have clearly changed since then, not to mention the dramatic increase in the number of visitors.
Opportunities to accommodate wildlife such as overpasses and underpasses were not even in the imagination of the park roads’ original designers. If there is any opportunity offered by the damage from this flood, it is that the National Park Service can develop a forward-looking plan that addresses the challenges and opportunities of the future, not just repair infrastructure designed by people who had just learned about the Wright brothers’ flight in Kitty Hawk.
The National Parks Conservation Association commends Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly for recognizing that the challenges of rebuilding must be met with care and creative thinking.
We are also grateful that elected officials, Department of the Interior leadership including Secretary Deb Haaland and other experts from Washington, DC have been joining state and regional elected officials, Tribal representatives, and others in visiting the park to survey the damage and consider the scale of the rebuild that will be needed. Rebuilding efforts within and far outside of park boundaries will likely take years to complete and no doubt will come with a hefty price tag that will need support. A long-term and science-backed approach will ensure benefits will be felt for generations to come. A 21st or ideally, 22nd century vision for rebuilding will strengthen the landscape, its wildlife and waterways and increases its defenses against a rapidly changing climate.
Once a price tag and plan for rebuilding is put in place, it will be crucial for park and community advocates far and wide to speak up and ensure that Congress and the administration do the hard work of passing a funding bill so that Yellowstone can be repaired with an eye toward the next 150 years.