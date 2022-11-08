Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) proposal to log the South Plateau area bordering Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone is another example of the Forest Service’s quack chainsaw medical policies.

The CGNF says the goal of the logging is to decrease insect and disease infestation, to reduce fuels in the WUI, and provide for subsidized logging to benefit private timber companies.

The CGNF is like the old-time snake oil salesman selling a magic elixir—chainsaw medicine—that will cure the forest of perceived future ills. If the agency were a medical group, we would sue them for malpractice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published several books on wildfire ecology, among other environmental topics.

Tags

Recommended for you