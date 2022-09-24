In 1994, National Public Lands Day was established to celebrate the connection between people and public lands in their communities, foster stewardship of those public lands, and encourage use for recreation, education, and a healthy life. In Montana, we don’t necessarily require a special day to remind us to honor our public lands. In Montana, every day is public lands day. Because public lands are center stage to our lives in Montana, our communities, economy, and quality of life are the better for it.
This summer, we celebrated warm days and a break from school with our families by venturing into our national monuments. We spent cool June mornings perched atop Last Stand Hill in Little Bighorn Battlefield listening to a park service employee and member of the Lakota tribe tell stories of the battle passed down through Native communities for generations. We climbed the wooden stairs of Pompeys Pillar to spy William Clark’s signature still etched in the sandstone above the Missouri River. We dug into candy from the sweet shop in Philipsburg on our way to the Big Hole Battlefield and fished the Big Hole River in the evening twilight. And we spent early, warm, August mornings slicing a canoe through the Missouri River Breaks and looking for bighorn sheep on the bluffs.
We are lucky in Montana to have over 30 million acres of state and federal public lands available to everyone, not just wealthy, large landowners. While our crown jewels of Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks get the lion’s share of the visitors and acclaim, the lesser-known nooks and crannies of our great state such as our national monuments, national forests, and state parks are the familiar family haunts that are the backdrops of many birthday parties, family reunions, and cherished Independence Day camping trips. And our quality of life in Montana is all the better for them.
National Public Lands Day comes just a few short weeks before Election Day, and how we vote at the polls in the local, state, and federal races impacts our public lands — and our access to them. Recent polling indicates that 83% of Montana families support important public lands initiatives such as the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, and 78% of Montanans support the president’s ability to protect existing public lands as national monuments. Additionally, we are looking to candidates that support equitable management of public lands, as 79% of voters say it’s important for Native American tribes to have a stronger role in decisions that impact public lands when they are sacred or historically important to tribes.
Also, as we see increasing impact from climate change, Montana families are looking to candidates with vision who understand the positive impact our shared public lands can have upon renewable energy production and sequestering carbon and keeping our air clean and clear all year long. It’s beyond time to seek elected officials who simply believe in the science of climate change. We demand leaders who seek bold climate action for a healthy future for the next generation, and beyond.
Today is National Public Lands Day, get outdoors and celebrate all the iterations of our shared community spaces — from soccer fields to neighborhood parks to wild wilderness replete with grizzly and elk. And when you vote this November, remember the impact those public lands have upon your pocketbook, health, and quality of life.
Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.
