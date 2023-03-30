Let the news come to you

With little fanfare, Montana recently celebrated a truly significant anniversary that is important to both our outdoor heritage and our future as a state.

This January marked 22 years since the designation of The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The breaks remain one of the most unique and historically important areas of our great state. The monument designation has ensured that the same world-renowned, breathtaking landscapes that were showcased in the artwork of Charlie Russell will remain intact for our children and grandchildren. This is no small feat.

Haley Miller is the owner of Upper Missouri River Guides based in Fort Benton, Montana. Harvey Nyberg is a Lewistown hunter and angler and former member of the Montana Wildlife Federation board.

