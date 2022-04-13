There are times when we need to take the time to celebrate our successes as a community and give thanks for collaborative efforts that are yielding life-changing results for our citizens. I’d like to lift up one such project — the residential and commercial development due east of Lowe’s — as an example of community success worthy of celebration.
Several years ago, an affordable housing developer identified the vacant parcel behind Lowe’s as a possible location for a below-market-rate housing project using federal low-income tax credit incentives that prioritize projects in census tracts where at least 50% of residents earn below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). There were two problems with the site, however: 1. The project required the approval of all existing property owners in the larger development, and 2. Due to the zoning designation of the parcel, there needed to be a commercial component to the project.
After weeks of discussion, I was finally able to convince the one corporate hold-out that the project would be a positive outcome for the community, and they signed the necessary document. To address the “commercial” requirement, the development partners — GMD out of Seattle and Bozeman-based HRDC — resisted the temptation to recruit a cookie-cutter national retail chain, and instead asked the community what it needed that would align with the affordable housing units to be developed on the site.
Coincidentally, two local organizations were looking for commercial space to upgrade their ability to serve the community. Family Promise of Gallatin Valley was hoping to create a childhood learning center to offer affordable child care to nearly 100 Bozeman residents. Nonprofit Community Health Partners (CHP) of Bozeman was hoping to create a facility to provide centralized, integrated care for low-income residents’ medical, dental and behavioral health needs. GMD and HRDC worked with Family Promise and CHP to include these vital community services into the site plan, and both organizations embarked on ambitious fundraising campaigns to fulfill their respective dreams.
Fast forward to present day and the positive impacts of this development are being realized. The low-income residences and the two commercial buildings are colorful, attractive additions to Bozeman’s streetscape. On the affordable housing front, 96 residential units are being rented out to Bozeman-area seniors and 136 units are being rented out to working families, collectively impacting the lives of nearly 500 Bozeman residents.
In order to qualify for one of the units, applicants must earn below 60% of Area Median Income, but need to have a job that meets the rent payments: roughly $18.17 an hour for a one-person household. This project will house Bozeman’s service industry workers who have few rental alternatives due to our high cost of housing and housing supply shortage. In fact, some of the new residents are members of the workforce who had been forced to live in tents and campers after they were priced out of previous rental units because they were converted to vacation rentals or because rent had increased as much as $600 per month.
Community Health Partners was able to fund the cost of their new facility due to the generosity of key organizational donors including Bozeman Health, Stockman Bank, Intercity Radiology, First Security Bank, Absaroka ER Physicians, Berkshire Hathaway, Billings Clinic, and SCL Health. The well-designed new facility will ensure that low-income Bozeman residents won’t have to forgo treatment of medical, dental or mental health issues due to inability to pay.
Family Promise raised over $4.5 million from 274 total donors (they still need to raise $800,000 to fully capitalize the project) and now there are 94 children receiving child care and childhood learning services on a sliding scale basis while their parent(s) are working to support the family.
We live in a fast-paced, prosperous community but our popularity and growth has resulted in a cost of living that places enormous pressure on those on the bottom half of the wage scale. Bozeman’s workforce, seniors, young families and college graduates face a completely different housing market than longer-term residents encountered years ago.
In order to address our housing affordability crisis, we need to employ a host of solutions, including projects such as the one that GMD, HRDC, Family Promise and Community Health Partners just brought out of the ground. There are promising discussions occurring between nonprofits, social impact investors, our philanthropic community, local lenders, institutional land-owners, area employers and real estate developers to combine resources to produce similar results. Let’s keep the momentum going.