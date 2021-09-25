Guest column: Caring for others in the middle of a climate crisis By Becky Edwards Guest columnist Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Becky Edwards Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana skies have been a muted hazy gray for much of the summer and early fall. The rivers were too low and hot in June, before the real summer even hit. Wildfire has been raging across Montana and many other places in the West, and family members and friends are out fighting those fires.In our circles, it’s the parents and caregivers who are not okay. Our families are living in a climate crisis — extreme heat, wildfire, flooding, and more — on top of a public health crisis overwhelmingly impacting caregivers. This is not a prediction of the future; we are living it. Climate change is no longer an esoteric theory, but rather our reality. It’s happening. The only question is, how bad will we allow it to get before we take bold action?In Montana, our extreme summer heat waves, drought, and lengthy wildfire and smoke seasons are exacerbated by the planet’s increasing temperature. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report tells us things will get much hotter very quickly if we do not act. What does that future mean for our children? Will they be spending most of their summer days inside? Will they be able to fish, or will restrictions on rivers never end? Are our winters at risk? Our kids are watching, and they are worried. We need action at all levels of our society — business, government, citizens, local, state and federal. Some Montana leaders are stepping up to the plate. Please find the climate champions in your community and learn how to support them. Yet, many of our elected officials are voting time and time again against science, against bold action. Politicians putting their heads in the sand on climate action is no longer acceptable.At the state level, we need to embrace Montana’s potential for clean energy and let that market flourish, supporting our state’s capable force of energy professionals and their communities to transition into the new economy in an equitable manner. We need to end projects that increase air pollution, for the climate and our communities. Montanans are ready for the jobs of the future, not the past. The recently released Vibrant Clean Energy study for Montana shows that pursuing deep decarbonization will create many more Montana jobs and reduce energy costs for Montanans more than doubling down on fossil fuels. Just last month, the Senate passed two bills that provide funding and incentives for clean energy jobs, electric school buses and public transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, clean water infrastructure, air quality monitors, and more. These bipartisan bills are a step in the right direction, and we commend Sen. Tester for his work as one of the bipartisan architects of this landmark legislation.We need leaders in politics, business, education, healthcare, and more to take a cue from this bipartisan group of senators, roll up their sleeves, and work together to find solutions for our kids and theirs.To that end, our leaders need to hear from us regularly about what they can do to take climate action. Calling or emailing Gov. Gianforte and our federal delegation regularly is a great way to make your voice heard, especially with limited time and resources. Another way to take action is simply to talk about your concerns about our warming climate with friends and family. Talking about climate change is crucial to building support for action. Search out climate leaders and efforts in your community, or start one.We have the solutions we need to address the climate emergency. We need to make change, despite our differences. Our shared future depends on it. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Tags Montana Clean Energy Politics Ecology Caregiver Wildfire Climate Change Montanans Heat Wave 