One of the first lessons I learned on becoming a state legislator was to make it as easy as possible for other legislators to agree with me. I saw how those who demonstrated both competence and good will were taken seriously and achieved the greatest success in accomplishing their goals.

Several decades ago, there were relatively few ideologues intent on imposing their own narrow ideas of how things should be done. Now we sadly see that there are many more elected officials who self-righteously attempt to impose their sometimes-extreme and narrow governing philosophies. One of those is Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale.

I have found Matt to be friendly and congenial in the few times I’ve crossed paths with him. In his public role, however, he has aligned himself with the fringe “Freedom Caucus” whose members are among the least influential in Congress. They are acclaimed only for their fanatical refusal to work with other legislators with whom they disagree.

Bob Brown is a former Montana secretary of state and state senate president.

