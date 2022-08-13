Nell Gehrke
I recently hiked Hyalite Peak with my partner. It was a gorgeous day filled with paintbrush reds, biscuit root yellows, conifer greens, soft sky blues, and lupine purples. The soothing sounds of falling water and easy company made the hike one of my favorites of the summer.

While on the trail, we encountered many different recreationists from a variety of user groups including hikers, trail runners, motor bikers, horseback riders, sportsmen and women, and many a happy dog. The presence of other users on the trail only made our hike more enjoyable. Kindness truly is contagious, and our fellow outdoor enthusiasts shared joy in abundance. Seeing so many people enjoy an August Sunday on the lands of the Crow, Blackfoot, Flathead, Cheyenne, and Shoshone Bannock peoples reminded me of the importance of continued stewardship and care for these spaces.

Hyalite Canyon is the most visited Forest Service area in Montana. Beyond Hyalite, hundreds of trailheads in Gallatin Valley are being visited by record numbers of people. The founders of Outside Kind, which include groups such as One Montana and GVLT, recognized this period of robust growth and saw an opportunity to come together and share best practices.

Nell Gehrke is on the Trails Team at the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, a member of the Outside Kind Alliance.

