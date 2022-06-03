We would like to pose a question to the city commission. Imagine we could wave a magic wand and dramatically increase Bozeman’s housing supply overnight. Let’s say we could wake up tomorrow to 1,000 new units of all kinds of housing. Do you think the average housing price would decrease?
Our hunch is that most, if not all of you, believe the answer is yes. Your actions are those of people who believe unaffordability in housing is caused mostly by low supply in the market, and that we can build our way to affordability. But we suggest that is a false premise. We don’t have a supply problem in our market; instead, we have a market that caters to Wall Street instead of answering the needs of working Bozemanites.
If we woke up tomorrow to 1,000 brand-new housing units, they would be snatched-up by same people who are snatching them up today: 20% would go to wealthy people from Bozeman who can afford to move up or invest; fifty percent would go to wealthy newcomers; and the remaining thirty percent would go to out-of-state investors.
The fact is, without a magic wand, the local construction industry is already building plenty of housing—but the vast majority of it is priced above the reach of working Bozeman citizens. Wealthy investors have skewed Bozeman’s market prices upward to favor themselves while excluding local wage earners from the chance to purchase housing. And this perverse reward system distorts prices in other Montana cities and towns, too.
A poll released this month by the UM Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative found most Montanans resent the impacts of fast-paced growth they face today. Strong majorities of poll respondents believe that growth is happening too fast and has led to a decline in their quality of life in the past five years. A whopping 92% say the lack of affordable housing is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.
The same fist of the investment class is pounding down the gates and staging hostile takeovers of housing markets in larger cities across the U.S. Last August the Washington Post reported that investors purchased one-quarter of new housing in Phoenix, and nearly as much in Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Las Vegas. If there is an invisible hand guiding the housing markets in “hot” U.S. cities and Montana towns, it’s studded with diamond rings, and it doesn’t care whether housing will be constructed for local working people or not.
As Bozeman city commissioners, you have been frustrated filling vacancies in city employment. The chief reason you cannot fill positions is that potential employees cannot afford housing. Currently you cannot house your employees, nor will you be able to do so by speeding up construction and by throwing out regulations that protect historic neighborhoods from high-density infill.
Well, then — what should you do? We suggest you adopt a six-month-long interim ordinance prohibiting the application for new development in all zoning districts that allow residential buildout — a temporary moratorium. You can use the six months to devise new zoning and other regulations that require the construction of truly affordable housing for Bozeman’s working people.
Such measures might include new zone code that allows increases in building heights and density only when such increases provide long-term affordable housing for Bozeman’s workforce; new code that repeals or severely restricts Airbnb and VRBO properties; and new code that protects historic neighborhoods from inappropriate, non-contextual, infill developments. Of course, other suggestions might be as or more effective than these; the important thing is to take the time needed to devise a better overall housing strategy.
Working residents deserve more attention than you are giving them. After all, it is their sweat and tears that created Montana’s beautiful cities and towns — the “equity” — that out-of-state investors are capturing for themselves. Truly successful cities do not exclude the very people who built the equity so attractive to investment; instead, they find ways to retain and encourage the people who make their cities work.