This past spring organizers within Bozeman Tenants United began exploring what the Bozeman City Commission could be doing to address the housing crisis. We conducted more than thirty research visits with nonprofit experts, housing researchers, city commissioners, bankers, developers, and state representatives. To no surprise, we discovered there were significant gaps in how the housing crisis in Bozeman was being addressed, despite the efforts currently made by the commission. Even some of the simplest solutions, such as building more affordable housing, will not become a reality for years to come and would require millions of dollars in investment. Although many people support such solutions and would doubtlessly contribute to Bozeman’s limited housing inventory, little is being done to alleviate the displacement occurring in our community right now.
We knew that we needed to explore timely solutions for local Bozemanites enduring the housing crisis. After six months of research, we concluded that a ban on Short Term Rentals (STRs) is a critical step our city must take to slow the quickening pace of gentrification in our community. STRs are any rental unit that is occupied for 28 days or fewer per usage, like Airbnb or VRBO. There are approximately 500 of these individual units within the city limits of Bozeman. This number is data from Inside Airbnb and it is consistent with AirDNA and data the city discussed at an Aug. 9 STR work session. We are talking about 500 units where workers could commute affordably, neighbors could get to know each other, and kids could walk or bike to school. We are talking about 500 units that are being prioritized for tourists instead of long-term residents who contribute day in and day out to the Bozeman we love.
Additionally, there’s reason to believe STRs inflate home purchase prices because investors see homes as no longer exclusively residential units, but commercial products that generate profit. This effect was noted by several commissioners in their Aug. 9 work session. Banning STRs creates inventory without bricks and sticks, opening up opportunities for Bozemanites to find a place they can call home for years to come.
We understand that opening up hundreds of units won’t solve the housing crisis. We need thousands of affordable units. Still, banning STR’s is an innovative approach that centers the needs of the local community, rather than the tourism industry. There are ongoing questions that need to be answered regarding this policy, which is exactly why the city needs to commit to researching a ban on all types of STRs so we can better grasp the scope of the problem and solutions at our disposal. We’re not the only community struggling to manage STRs, and this is our chance to lead the way. Other communities in Montana are grappling with similar questions, as noted by a recent Bozeman Daily Chronicle article illustrating the harmful impacts of STRs in Gardiner.
We can’t become paralyzed by the status quo. Continued inaction compounds this escalating crisis year after year, and it’s the teachers, nurses, baristas, line cooks, janitors, and grocery clerks that make this town run that will suffer and continue to get pushed out. In the meantime, Bozeman Tenants United will continue to build a multi-racial, intergenerational mass membership of tenants to win safe, dignified, and affordable housing for all. Our city needs homes, not short-term rentals.
Joey Morrison is a Bozeman Tenants United leader and organizer and coordinates the overnight operations of the HRDC Warming Center. Elle Magaña Mireles is a Bozeman Tenants United tenant organizer dedicated to building people power in her community.