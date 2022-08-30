Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Recently, an article in the Chronicle spoke to abortion access in the Gallatin Valley. We wish it had done more to reassure this community that OB/GYN physicians, midwives, and other members of the Bozeman Health care team are committed to providing comprehensive, respectful, compassionate reproductive care, and referral for safe abortion.

We want you, our patients, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, to know that the OB/GYN physicians, midwives, and other providers at Bozeman Health are here for you. We are here for you in pregnancy, childbirth, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, tubal ligation, contraception, hysterectomy, and all other aspects of sexual and reproductive health. Regarding abortion, we will continue to make referrals for safe and professional care in non-affiliate centers, as we have for years, and, as most health systems in Montana do.

We remain dedicated to respecting your right to privacy and autonomy in healthcare decisions, and, are committed to providing accurate, evidence-based medical information to support you in making the healthcare choices that are right and best for you.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dr. Kris Bodnar and Dr. Melissa Wolf wrote this on behalf of Bozeman Health women’s specialists, physicians, midwives and other providers.

Tags

Recommended for you