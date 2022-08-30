Recently, an article in the Chronicle spoke to abortion access in the Gallatin Valley. We wish it had done more to reassure this community that OB/GYN physicians, midwives, and other members of the Bozeman Health care team are committed to providing comprehensive, respectful, compassionate reproductive care, and referral for safe abortion.
We want you, our patients, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, to know that the OB/GYN physicians, midwives, and other providers at Bozeman Health are here for you. We are here for you in pregnancy, childbirth, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, tubal ligation, contraception, hysterectomy, and all other aspects of sexual and reproductive health. Regarding abortion, we will continue to make referrals for safe and professional care in non-affiliate centers, as we have for years, and, as most health systems in Montana do.
We remain dedicated to respecting your right to privacy and autonomy in healthcare decisions, and, are committed to providing accurate, evidence-based medical information to support you in making the healthcare choices that are right and best for you.
For now, abortion is still legal and protected under the 1999 Montana Supreme Court decision in Armstrong v. State, which extends Montana’s constitutional privacy rights to medical procedures. Montana does not have an abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned; however, we are aware that further restrictions could be pursued in the next legislative session. These potential restrictions may additionally complicate access to reproductive care, and we are here to navigate those challenges with you if they arise.
Ultimately, no matter what you believe politically, personally, professionally, spiritually, or otherwise, we are here for you in health care.
