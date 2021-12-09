Guest column: Bozeman Fiber and the power of private equity By Greg Metzger Guest columnist Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The last several years have seen the evolution of sensationalism in writing and the offering of opinions, not facts. Note that last Saturday’s guest columnist did not contact anyone from Gallatin County, nor Bozeman Fiber, to verify any part of his article.Bozeman Fiber is a non-profit wholesale fiber optic network started by the city of Bozeman in 2015. $3.8 M was loaned to Bozeman Fiber by an eight bank consortium and resulted in a 23 mile fiber optic network. This original network provided significant savings and vastly improved internet and internal communications for the Bozeman School District, the city of Bozeman, and Gallatin County. These savings were to the citizens of the county. Bozeman Fiber is an independent company, not a part of any government entity. The board that runs Bozeman Fiber is composed of local citizens. They are all volunteers, focused on bringing world class broadband to the Gallatin Valley.Bozeman Fiber, as most startups, wasn’t created to make money, but was about connecting the community, both public entities and commercial. In 2020, Bozeman Fiber became cash flow positive and has nearly achieved annual profitability in 2021. In keeping with our mission, Bozeman Fiber has searched for a way to expand our services to as many county residents as possible. With our basic network, we talked to a variety of business entities and explored several different avenues to expand and bring true high speed internet to the county, while maintaining an open network. An open network is where multiple internet service providers (ISPs) can use a wholesalers’ network (Bozeman Fiber) offering consumers the ability to select an ISP that offers the price and service that they desire. So with one fiber to a home, the homeowner can negotiate a price or service with several companies. Smaller local ISPs don’t have access to capital to build out networks like this. So often big incumbents have pushed the smaller local ISPs out of the market.An open network tends to keep money local and enables these ISPs to build a market that they would otherwise likely not be able to operate in. These ISPs now will have the opportunity to offer enhanced services compared with legacy companies on new, state of the art, fiber optic systems, alleviating frequent outages or massive line sharing (many copper-based systems will share well over 400 users on a single line causing slow speeds and occasional delays as programs load). This search led to a partnership with UTOPIA, a Utah-based open network company, which has had great success in building networks and being able to pay their bonds on time. They operate in communities that have major telecommunication companies (legacy providers) much like the situation in the Gallatin Valley.In order to fund our partnership, Bozeman Fiber worked with Gallatin County to qualify for an Industrial Development Revenue Bond. This type of bonding does not use any taxpayer money, nor does it in any way financially obligate the taxpayers of the county at any time, on any basis. This bond will be funded by private money, investors in the bond market. If there was no value, or even dubious value, these investors would not invest in this bond. These bonds are typically 30-year notes, allowing for the charging of uniquely low prices for exceptional high speed, reliable, upgradeable services. These are not the bait and switch of “up to” internet speeds, but single customer lines (Ethernet) for each service location, which are then sent onto the greater Ethernet system (World Wide Web) at 100 GIG’s or more.This initial bonding will only service the greater Bozeman area, but as mentioned in the previous article, there is significant money from the state and federal governments that will become available in 2022 that would allow continued expansion into the county (in areas not currently served by a high speed fiber optic network). The success of the network will be dependent on competitive pricing, and reliable, world class service, allowing the citizens of the Gallatin Valley to choose the service which best fits their needs.This network will last for several decades, with the ability to expand as technology continues to improve. Future proof? At this point in time it is as future proof as anything can be. No taxpayer investment, a choice of service providers, fair pricing, locally run by a board of county citizens-this is a fabulous opportunity for the people of the county. The county commissioners should be commended for their decision to offer a conduit to bring this network to the citizens they represent. There will be more information available after the first of the year as Bozeman Fiber finalizes construction plans.No boondoggle here, just an incredible opportunity for the citizens of Gallatin County! Greg Metzger is the CEO of Bozeman Fiber. 