In mid-December (2022) the media reported “Miles City Nursing Home Closing, the 11th One in Montana This Year.” implying a gloomy future for seniors without political leadership from the Montana Legislature and Governor Gianforte. It’s time we stand up for seniors instead of asking them to stand at the back of the line. Currently, Montana has a $2 billion budget surplus thanks largely to an infusion of federal money intended to help our state during the Public Health emergency and providing a safety net for our state’s most vulnerable residents.

Charlie Brereton, Director of Montana’s Department of Public Health, and Human Services (DPHHS) acknowledges the nursing home closure problem is real. Mid-January he testified before a legislative committee-- sharing he’d been asked during this biennium by the industry to find the money, and the money simply doesn’t exist.

Governor Gianforte is quick to brag about a healthy state budget balance, but he and his staff have taken the position that our state coffers are empty to address this pressing and growing problem. That’s a fake argument because there is money available. What’s lacking is the will to make deserving seniors and their families a priority by investing in and shoring up the continuum of care for Montana’s aging population.

Kim Gillan is a former legislator from Billings (1997 to 2012).She served as regional director for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Region 8 and has worked in health care for many years.

