The name Bob Marshall is well known across the Treasure State. His namesake landscape is so ubiquitous that it has been shortened affectionately and simply to “The Bob.” In December, Bob Marshall — the man — was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame, arguably an overdue recognition. Yet, with so much love for the place, it surprises me how collectively little we know about the man.
Bob championed places, ideas and people.
He loved Montana. Whether trekking across the Swan Range to the South Fork of the Flathead or traversing the Bitterroots, Bob glowed when he was in wild country. Bob saw these intact and functioning landscapes as something that made America unique, and as opportunities to protect for the benefit of all people.
At a time when a young country often only valued nature by the resources it provided, Bob knew the worth of these vast landscapes was far more than any mineral below its surface. He saw value in future generations crossing the same clean stream and gazing out across the same majestic mountain range, and Bob was in a position, as an employee of the Forest Service, to share his ideas.
Bob didn’t solely focus on just the places in front of him or the landscapes he traveled. His vision was larger — preserving functioning ecosystems. His leadership would of course be shared with others of his era like Aldo Leopold, Mardie and Olaus Murrie and Benton MacKaye.
Bob proposed early Forest Service regulations to retain primitive landscapes as they were, hoping that a do-nothing approach could gain standing among an active-management-focused bureaucracy. Outside the agency, Bob was engaged in refining these ideas for the future of public lands and found himself at the beginning of The Wilderness Society. His commitment to the ideas around preservation so grounded in who he was that he would commit his personal financial resources to getting the organization off the ground, funding the salary of The Wilderness Society’s first executive secretary, Robert Sterling Yard.
Bob’s personal passions went beyond the land and water — they included the people he encountered along the way. He engaged with the communities he would call home and became a champion of the working class, a passion he no doubt picked up from his father Louis Marshall, a prominent civil rights attorney of the early 20th century. Bob’s passions in the fight for worker’s rights would eventually have him labeled a communist, often a burden of the socialist of his time.
Bob’s life was full of adventures, from the exploration of the Brooks Range in Alaska to his multiple hundred-plus mile journeys across the wilds of Montana. He shared his journeys and passion through his writings — giving rise to three books — including his acclaimed work “Arctic Village.” The journeys and passions took their toll, and Bob often fell ill — sometimes spending weeks, even months in recovery.
In the end, and maybe it was just the rigors of wanderlust, Bob would not die in the wild he loved so much, but rather on a train in the middle of the night.
Bob exemplified how a passion can transform not only your life, but the lives of those around you. He may have died too young (38 in 1939), yet his time on Earth was profound. He helped seed the value of wild places in future generation of public lands stewards. Anyone who visits the Bob Marshall Wilderness today may not know the man, but they can understand what he stood for by walking or riding the trails through the rugged terrain.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.