The name Bob Marshall is well known across the Treasure State. His namesake landscape is so ubiquitous that it has been shortened affectionately and simply to “The Bob.” In December, Bob Marshall — the man — was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame, arguably an overdue recognition. Yet, with so much love for the place, it surprises me how collectively little we know about the man.

Bob championed places, ideas and people.

He loved Montana. Whether trekking across the Swan Range to the South Fork of the Flathead or traversing the Bitterroots, Bob glowed when he was in wild country. Bob saw these intact and functioning landscapes as something that made America unique, and as opportunities to protect for the benefit of all people.

Bill Hodge is the Montana state director for The Wilderness Society after previously serving four years as the executive director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

