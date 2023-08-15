Let the news come to you

For decades, the Bureau of Land Management has considered 90% of the 8 million acres it manages in Montana suitable for oil and gas leasing. It doesn’t matter if the lands offer any real production potential or if leasing and drilling harm the wildlife habitat, water quality, cultural riches, recreational opportunities, and everything else on these lands that Montanans cherish.

The amount of public lands available for oil and gas leasing is just one glaring indication among many that the Department of the Interior has, for far too long, favored private interests over the American public. It’s no wonder the Government Accountability Office (an independent, nonpartisan watchdog agency) often cites the department’s oil and gas leasing program as “vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement.”

Thankfully, Congress acted on cleaning up the program when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The bill includes numerous reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing program, helping ensure the program works for everyone, not just special interests. But before those reforms can be implemented, the Interior Department and BLM must codify them in their administrative rulemaking. They took the first step in doing just that when they issued a long-awaited proposed oil and gas rule on July 20.

Aubrey Bertram is a staff attorney at Wild Montana and director of the organization’s climate and energy program.

