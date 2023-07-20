Let the news come to you

This spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks announced that bull trout populations are declining across much of western Montana. Bull trout are a threatened species that’s native to Montana, and FWP identified reduced stream flows and rising water temperatures as key contributors to the population declines. Agency personnel have tackled countless projects to support bull trout habitat, but biologists say that we need to “look at doing more” to preserve high-quality bull trout streams in Montana.

One of the most critical things we can do to protect the future of Montana’s bull trout population is pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act as soon as possible. Recently re-introduced by Sen. Jon Tester, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) will protect the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, Montana’s most legendary trout stream. Bull trout need cold, clean, and connected waterways to thrive, and the BCSA would forever prevent development near tributaries like the North Fork of the Blackfoot, Monture Creek, Morrell Creek, and the West Fork Clearwater. These streams are some of the most important bull trout spawning grounds in the state, one of a shrinking number of places where wild-born bull trout thrive.

The Blackfoot’s tributaries also support a critical thermal refuge that helps fish survive low flows and warm temperatures. In the hot and dry summer of 2021, FWP closed many Montana rivers to fishing to reduce the stress on threatened trout populations. The Blackfoot was one of just a handful of rivers that stayed open to anglers, because its reliably cool waters provided a safe haven for trout to thrive while they struggled in much of the rest of the state.

Hilary Hutcheson is a nationally-renowned filmmaker, journalist, angler, and guide. She owns Lary’s Fly & Supply in Columbia Falls, and is a member of Business for Montana’s Outdoors.

