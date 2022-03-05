Before the pandemic, Montana had a $7.1 billion recreation economy that accounted for 71,000 jobs. And it was growing. The pandemic temporarily hurt our economy and our communities, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do what’s necessary to protect the foundation of that economy — access to healthy public lands and waters.
The good news is that Montanans have been working together for more than 20 years toward an important tool to bolster our state’s outdoor recreation economy through the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Even better news: the bill enjoys the support of 79% of Montanans, according to a recent 2022 Colorado College State of the Rockies Poll. The timing for legislation that both conserves our outdoor way of life and boosts our outdoor recreation economy is excellent. The big problem is that our own junior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines opposes the bill and is holding it hostage by threatening to pair it with unrelated legislation that would strip protections from hundreds of thousands of acres of Montana’s public lands.
To be clear, Sen. Daines’ idea is the result of an out-of-state national movement to open public lands up to the highest bidders for real estate development, oil, gas, and mineral extraction. On the flip side, BCSA is the culmination of a decades-long collaborative effort involving people up and down the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys who represent a wide spectrum of interests — conservation, timber, ranching, outfitting and local business.
If passed, BCSA would permanently protect the four most crucial tributaries of the Blackfoot River – the North Fork, Monture Creek, Morrell Creek, and West Fork of the Clearwater, while also permanently conserving vital wildlife habitats, including Grizzly Basin, the Swan Front and the aforementioned headwaters of the Blackfoot.
We have seen Sen. Jon Tester listen to Montanans throughout the inception and development of this bill and carry it on our behalf. It’s truly an example of how ground-up, Montana-based legislation should work. Please consider joining us in strongly urging Sen. Daines to work on behalf of Montanans and help move BCSA through the committee he serves on — U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Holding the legislation hostage only hurts our economy and Montana jobs.
Sen. Tester shouldn’t have to go it alone to make sure this Montana-made, Montana-approved legislation gets across the finish line. Every year that passes without Daines’ help, we risk protecting areas that carry cultural significance for indigenous communities and offer a cornerstone of Montana’s outdoor heritage. BCSA is also an investment into the importance of physical and mental health of all who enjoy these outdoor spaces. On top of all of these benefits, we hope Sen. Daines hears our call in terms that seem to matter to him most: We’re losing economic opportunities by keeping this bill from moving forward.