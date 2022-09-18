Let the news come to you

The governor, attorney general and Montana Stockgrowers Association seem resolute on circumventing the will of the American people as well as the residents of Montana. Whether intentional or not, that’s exactly what they’re doing by appealing the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to graze bison on public land, a request made by American Prairie. BLM’s decision was reached after listening to public testimony via hearings and comment periods, both of which garnered a wide range of support for bison to graze on endemic public land. The Gallatin Wildlife Association was one of those organizations who provided testimony in support of such action.

Now, because local anti-bison landowners and their political supporters didn’t get their way, they’re trying to upend the will of the majority. This is a story that is becoming all too common across our country, the vocal minority wanting to control the all-too often vast silent majority. These federal public lands belong to all Americans, both those who live inside and outside the state of Montana.

The arguments promoting bison on BLM land are based on scientific evidence which indicates bison grazing is more beneficial to the ecological diversity, integrity and ecosystem resiliency than cattle grazing. Details of such science are available on GWA’s website. We applaud BLM for listening to the science and to the public. It isn’t often we get a chance to say that, but BLM made the right decision and they should be applauded for it.

Clint Nagel is the president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association.