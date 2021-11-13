Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families By Becky Edwards Guest columnist Nov 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Becky Edwards Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Late last week a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed Congress, paving a road to the President’s desk for his signature. While the bill is chock-full of common-sense components to make the lives of millions of Americans better, what we found most remarkable is that even in a time of unprecedented division and partisan acrimony, we can still come together and find agreement for the benefit of the people. Nineteen Republicans in the Senate and thirteen Republican members of the House joined Democrats to pass this bipartisan legislation.During a time of extremism, this commonality is a sign of hope — for our kids and theirs.In addition to the passage of the infrastructure bill, global leaders convened in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Unless you’re living in a sock, climate change is here and very real. What we continue to see every year in extreme weather events including unprece-dented heat, wildfires, floods, devastating hurricanes, and more are indicators that climate change is not just a distant possibility. It’s happening.The recently passed infrastructure bill is the first substantial legislation to aggressively combat climate change. Some components include investment in electric vehicle chargers on both interstates and rural backroads, expanding renewable energy, and projects that will make our infrastructure more resilient to these major climate events such as floods and wildfire. Another component of the bill that will greatly affect our kids is investment in electric school buses. Diesel smoke is one of the greatest polluters and causes of asthma in children across the country, especially in rural, urban, and underserved communities. With the switch to zero or low emission buses, over 25 million kids (even in rural Montana!) will benefit from the cleaner air and climate friendly emissions.Bozeman has some of the cleanest drinking water in the country, thanks to our mountain streams and lakes. But not every town in Montana is so lucky. From aging, corroded pipes to subpar filtration systems, up to 10 million American households lack clean drinking water. Some tribal nations and underserved communities across Montana know this statistic well. Thankfully, water infrastructure investment and eliminating lead pipes will also ensure kids across Montana — and the country — have clean, safe drinking water straight out of their tap.There’s been a lot of talk (and no votes) from some of our elected officials about how America can afford this bipartisan infrastructure investment. I challenge them by saying, “How can we not afford to invest in our future?” Parents know planning for the future is vital, even if the immediate cost seems insurmountable. But a healthy climate, clean and cool water, protected public lands, and clean air aren’t luxuries. They are human rights. And with our current trajectory as a planet, these human rights may become out of reach for many.Thank you to Senator Jon Tester for supporting — and drafting — the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Thank you to all of the hardworking Montanans who get up every day, put their differences and partisan politics aside, and work towards a better future for all Montanans. And thank you to all of the Montana kids out there — showing every day that sharing is caring, collaboration is key, and treating others how you want to be treated creates respect. Perhaps adults can learn a thing or two from our elementary school classrooms, and these brave, tiny, leaders.

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas. She lives in Bozeman with her family. 