Outdoor recreation nurtures our individual mental and physical health whether it’s a backcountry adventure or a leisurely dog walk in a neighborhood park.
Access to outdoor opportunities both close to home and far away are of equal importance. In Montana, there are millions of acres of public lands, yet access is not equal for everyone. Some neighborhoods have an abundance of parks and trails while others have very little green space at all.
Some Montanans face other barriers, such as lack of experience with outdoor recreation. If you’ve never whitewater rafted, hiring a guide is one way to enjoy Montana’s many rapids. If you’ve never hunted, going out with an outfitter for the first time is a way to learn the sport.
Congress can address some of these access and exposure barriers to outdoor recreation by passing several pieces of legislation currently before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, on which our Sen. Steve Daines serves.
One such bill called the Outdoors for All Act would directly benefit Bozeman, Butte and Helena for the first time. Outdoors for All will make federal money for construction and revitalization of urban parks in underserved neighborhoods available to communities with populations of 30,000 or greater. Currently, the program only serves communities with populations of 50,000 or greater.
Passage of this bill would increase the number of eligible communities by more than 73 percent, as well as waive the matching-funds requirement so that all communities can afford to participate. For Montana, that would mean doubling the number of cities eligible for these federal dollars all while utilizing zero taxpayer dollars because the program is part of the Land Water and Conservation Fund (LWCF), which is funded by off-shore oil and gas royalties.
Fortunately for everyone in Montana, Sen. Daines — a big proponent of LWCF — sits on the committee voting on Outdoors for All, as well as other pieces of important outdoor recreation legislation that will make it easier for people to recreate outside. Here a few other important ones:
n The Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) Act would improve the permitting experience for recreational outfitters and guides.
n The Parks, Jobs and Equity Act would address city, county, and state park deficiencies in neighborhoods with little to no access to green space.
n The Environmental Justice in Recreation Permitting Act would ask that the managers of our public lands ensure that public lands are accessible to everyone in the public, not just a few.
As Montana’s communities grow, so too should the parks and greenspace near our homes. It’s often the trails and parks closest to our homes and offices that we use most frequently, especially during busy weekdays. It’s those places that provide the small reprieve and respite that keeps us charged until we can venture into a farther-away national forest or wild Montana river.
It’s not often that the practical effects of passing federal legislation are so apparent at the local level, but this slew of outdoor recreation bills can create real opportunities for Montana’s guides and outfitters, and for residents in Helena, Butte and Bozeman. We look to Sen. Daines and his leadership to ensure that these opportunities come to fruition to Montanans at home and we will thank him when he steps up.