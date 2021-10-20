Guest column: Big Hole Valley deserves protection from oil and gas development By Kathy Hadley Guest Columnist Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I live on a small ranch in southwest Montana, and am an avid hunter and angler. One of the places that I’ve spent a lot of time in is the Big Hole Valley. It’s a high elevation mountain valley nearly 75 miles long that is surrounded by mountains; much of the valley is owned by the federal government and managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S Forest Service. The area provides important habitat for deer, elk, moose, mountain lions, antelope, wolves, beaver, and even an occasional grizzly bear. Anglers come from all over the state and the nation to fish the Big Hole River, which is one of Montana’s finest trout streams.Yet, despite its abundance of fish, wildlife, and public land, this area remains threatened by oil and gas development.Over the last few years, there have been several proposals for oil and gas leases and drilling within Montana’s iconic landscapes, like my beloved Big Hole Valley. During the Trump administration, the BLM offered up more than 400,000 acres of public lands in Montana for oil and gas development. Thirty percent of the leases that the BLM auctioned off during that time went for the minimum bid of two bucks an acre — less than the price of a cup of coffee. On top of this, an oil and gas company is currently seeking permission to drill on federal lands in the fish and wildlife-rich Tendoy Mountains. Much of the landscapes in this area have low potential for energy development, which means even if they are leased for drilling they are not likely to produce oil and gas, and therefore won’t generate tax revenue for local communities.Now, this August, the Department of the Interior announced that it will resume oil and gas leasing on public lands, which makes the threat of oil and gas leasing and development near places like Big Hole Valley even more real and imminent. I’m like most people in Montana, I live here because of the easy access to the outdoors and the beauty of the landscape. And the outdoor economy is one of Montana’s main economic engines that generates over 7 billion in consumer spending each year and provides 71,000 jobs, which is a heck of a lot in our state. So it’s critically important to us to maintain our outdoor heritage.One fall a few years ago, I spent a week hunting in the Big Hole after I had drawn a moose permit for the area, which is pretty hard to get. I have to tell you, it was a wild experience. The snow came early in the season, making it extremely tough hunting. I spent most of the time walking through two feet of snow in bitter cold temperatures through dense fans of willows in the riparian areas. I’ll never forget the challenge and the experience that that landscape offered me that hunting season.President Biden and Interior Secretary Haaland must act swiftly to protect the public lands and wildlife that are the lifeblood of my community. There is broad support from local stakeholders for the Interior Department to protect these landscapes through the land use planning process. So it’s time for Interior to roll up its sleeves, get to work, and develop a new management approach for public lands in the Big Hole region so they can never be threatened by oil and gas development again. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Kathy Hadley is a Board Member at the Montana Wildlife Federation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gas Oil Zoology Politics Economics Big Hole Valley Development Montana Blm Interior Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a tireless advocate for the outdoors Posted: 12 a.m. Montana State University's food pantry saw more demand during pandemic Posted: 4:45 p.m. Memo: GOP leadership limited in election integrity investigation Posted: 3:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back